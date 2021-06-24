UK-built satellite to help combat climate change and protect wildlife that will be launched on SpaceX rockets | Science and Technology News





Three UK-built satellites designed to monitor and combat climate change and track endangered wildlife will be launched on a SpaceX rocket on Friday.

British companies have received nearly £15 million from the British Space Agency through the European Space Agency’s Pioneer Partnership program to develop a satellite trio by taking off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Oxfordshire-based Lacuna Space makes sensors that fit in the palm of your hand and will run for years on a single battery charge.

They can be used to monitor the environment, track wildlife, provide data on the health of cattle and crops, and help farmers with water and soil management.

Image: UK-made satellite will help fight climate change Pictured: British Space Agency

The two satellites built by Spire in Glasgow will develop an optical intersatellite link (ISL) that will step up the way large amounts of data are transmitted from space to Earth.

This allows satellite forces to transmit extremely large amounts of data at high speed anywhere in the world, including remote and rural areas, disaster areas, and at sea.

This will help to improve our understanding and impact on the environment.

It will be launched with a rocket made by SpaceX, an American aerospace company founded in 2002 by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Image: Satellite launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Credit: SpaceX

Science Minister Amanda Solloway said: “As we prepare to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference Cop26 in Glasgow later this year, the UK is leading the way in using space to combat climate change, and we The world’s scientists are developing satellites that will enable them to monitor the environment in remarkably detail.

“In addition to supporting our climate ambitions, these UK-built satellites will deliver exciting innovations in remote sensing and tracking, and launch the industry to deliver new services that will help improve our lives. Will be.”

The third satellite was built by In-Space Missions in Hampshire.

The Faraday Phoenix satellite integrates payloads for six customers, including Airbus, Lacuna, SatixFy and Aeternum.

Image: Lacuna sensors were used to monitor king penguins. Credit: Lacuna Space

Doug Liddle, CEO of In-Space Missions said: “The team here at In-Space is very proud to launch our exceptionally capable and innovative satellite, brought together in less than a year.

“We are very excited to fly the Falcon 9, especially in Cape Canaveral, which has an amazing history.”

Rob Spurrett, CEO of Lacuna, said: “Like the early days of the Internet, when it was difficult to imagine the impact of when everyone was connected, from now on there is an infinite world of possibilities to connect physical objects or ‘things’ It’s like.

“There are many ways to do this in cities, but our services ensure that the UK countryside and even the most remote parts of the world are part of this data revolution.”

The 4-hour launch time for the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket opens Friday at 8pm BST.

