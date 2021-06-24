Fees on Channel 4, Channel 5 and UKTV





Several British broadcasters have opened up committees that cover topics ranging from living with a cancer diagnosis to tracing the history of eastern London to working to start a struggling business.

channel 4

Channel 4 will air a feature-length documentary (not yet titled) about 32-year-old boy band star Tom Parker (pictured) and his diagnosis of an incurable brain tumor. This documentary is part of this year’s Stand Up to Cancer national fundraising campaign jointly by Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK.

The documentary follows the life of Parker and his family after being diagnosed with a fourth-grade glioblastoma and their efforts to hold a concert at the Royal Albert Hall (Stand Up to Cancer and the National Brain Appeal). The film comes from indie TV pro co Spun Gold TV, and Channel 4 will also air the concert along with lineup details to be announced.

“Almost a year ago, my diagnosis turned my world upside down,” Parker said in a statement. “It has been emotional for me and my family for several months, but I am determined to fight the horrific situation of chronically low-level research to fight the disease and find a cure and cure for glioblastoma.

“Exploring the medical and human aspects of this disease in this documentary, I am determined to raise awareness through concerts and raise as much money as possible to advance important cancer research and develop new treatments.”

Stand Up to Cancer is a UK fundraising campaign to speed up cancer research progress. It is backed by the Entertainment Industry Foundation of America and has raised over 62 million since its launch in the UK in 2012.

The film is directed by Dan Howell and stars Nick Bullenand Lee Connolly. Distributed by All3Media International.

channel 5

Channel 5’s newly launched independent production company, Hungry Jay Media, was commissioned to produce Jay Blades: The Streets Where I Lived.

The trilogy series tells the story of Blades, a furniture restorer and TV presenter known for working on the BBC hit The Repair Shop, and the home he grew up in East London and the people who lived there before. Him. Blades joins some old school friends as he discovers local secrets and tells the story of his life.

“The street I lived in will make me overflow with memories. Can’t wait to go back to the old town and discover the history right at its doorstep,” Blades said. “The places I visit are the buildings, streets and communities that have made me the person I am today.”

Launched last year, Hungry Jay Media is a joint venture between Blades (presenter of the BBC series The Repair Shop) and indie production company Hungry Bear Media. Dan Baldwin and Juliet Denison Gay lead Hungry Bear. Hungry Jay Media will develop and produce a variety of TV formats that place blades in front of and behind the camera, with a focus on creating opportunities for new production talent.

The series is directed by Rachel Jardine and produced by Lauren Bennie. Dan Baldwin and Clare Paterson are executive producers for the series.

UKTV

The 4 x 60-minute series Emma and AJ Get to Work is commissioned by premium entertainment channel W on UKTV and will air later this year.

Produced by Firecracker Films, the series is an effort by Emma Willis and AJ Odudu to help families across the UK who have been struggling over the past year. Businesses range from shearing sheep on a remote hill farm to starting a pop-up shop and working in a family-run adventure hostel.

The series’ Firecracker Films Executive Producer is Jes Wilkins, with series producers Susan Crook and director Lizzie Hardy. Passion Distribution distributes series.

“W viewers are big fans of the gorgeous Emma Willis thanks to the award-winning Delivering Babies, and we also welcome AJ Odudu to the channel. W Channel Director Adam Collings is delighted to know what challenges await in the press release.

