Smart Risks Attracting UK Investors With A Direct Approach





Stock market history rarely repeats itself, but sometimes there is a rhyme.

In 2016, Metro Bank took the unique route of floating without full collusion. Deciding not to have to go through the costly and time-consuming IPO process, Challenger Bank decided to introduce instead and move directly to the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange. The new investor didn’t have to sell the Story because it could rely on long-term backers loyal to its brilliant founder and chairman, Vernon Hill.

It didn’t go as planned. Metro’s free float private placement was lacking and its direct approach met resistance in the city. Prospective investors have complained that consensus on valuation cannot be reached without a roadshow that separates the business model. The stock initially surged, then plummeted after the bank discovered an accounting error in its loan books and undermined its business plan. By the time Hill stepped down in 2019, Metro was about 90% below its introductory price.

On the surface, there are few similarities between Metro Bank and currency transfer expert Wise, who is looking to join the London market next month. One is a fintech champion and the other is an anachronism. Nevertheless, by reviving its direct listing, Wise has asked potential investors to reconsider the same questions of transparency and accountability that the entire IPO process seeks to answer.

Across the pond there is an already exhausting argument going on. Direct listings from Spotify and Slack for 2018 and 2019 have inspired numerous editorials about how tech entrepreneurs are redefining Wall Street in their own way. Investment banks have raised fears over a confusing price discovery if insurers can’t choreograph an open exchange. Fund managers at large institutions have personally complained about losing their preferential status. Nevertheless, most direct trade listings in the US have proven to be no more volatile than average.

Everything about Wise’s float is in the Wall Street Playbook. The dual-class stock structure gives co-founder and CEO Kristo Kaarmann tremendous control. Retail funds are looped under the guise of customer empowerment. The company says it’s “a fairer, cheaper and more transparent way for Wise to expand ownership,” and it’s an euphemism for the winner’s curse. Angel investors and startup employees who paid for stock options are itching to get a cash opportunity. out.

However, Wise is not a stock that will easily find a place in many UK portfolios. Initial liquidity is tight and trading is limited to the standard segment of the LSE, blocking entry into the FTSE index. The two-tier ownership means Kaarmann will have less than 50 percent of the vote on shareholder decisions over the next five years, raising all the same complaints about the fairness principle that helped make Deliveroo’s April float a disaster. .

The hype about direct listing risks deterring Wise’s scrutiny of its business model. Kaarmann and co-founder Taavet Hinrikus founded a company tired of paying bank fees for money transferred from the UK to their home country of Estonia. Its roots are still there. Most of Wise’s businesses are for foreigners living in the UK who are unable to open a bank account.

Becoming the payment company of choice in the migrant worker community has resulted in explosive growth with virtually no marketing costs. Sustainable growth is a question waiting to be answered.

Poetry is basically cynical when companies take shortcuts. The hole in Metro Bank’s prospectus may not have been uncovered by the traditional IPO process, but the defeated investors are prepared to say for themselves that they would have been smarter if they provided more information. It’s the same basic cynicism that regulators have thwarted recent attempts to dilute London’s one-share, one-vote protection and belatedly embrace special-purpose acquisition vehicles. Cynicism can be a useful defense mechanism.

Wise’s float plans are known for their choice of place, not their structure. It’s not an innovation, it’s an alien species. Celebrating an impending arrival is another symptom of a post-Brexit confidence crisis.

