



The West may seem poised to knock the geopolitical hammer down on China’s aerospace ambition, but there are plenty of business interests pushing to make this strike decidedly less deadly.

As of last week, the United States and the European Union agreed to end a 17-year trade feud over planes and stop providing development incentives that could harm the other side. It’s somewhat vague, but the backdrop for the deal is not: both sides want to present a united front against China.

The C919, a narrow-body aircraft produced by Chinese state-owned Comac, is expected to enter service this year. While unable to compete with the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo in international markets, it is a key part of Beijing’s plans to step up advanced manufacturing in the country over the next four years. This ensures that all major Chinese airlines also owned by the government will fly it, even though it likely violates World Trade Organization rules. Beijing is also pulling on other levers: so far, it has not recertified the MAX.

The United States and Europe are rightly concerned that Comac will shatter their aircraft duopoly, say 20 years from now. China has proven that it can catch up in a myriad of industries like automobiles, trains and digital technology. Last week’s Euro-U.S. Deal calls for joint action against third-party non-market practices, including China’s practice of inviting foreign investors only to copy their technology.

Yet the West may in fact already torpedo the Chinese aviation industry. He just chooses not to.

The C919 is in many ways a Western aircraft: Comac’s role in assembling the aircraft’s tube and wings is relatively straightforward and only accounts for about 25% of the costs, as Alex Krutz, consultant for Patriot Industrial Partners. The rest, including avionics, are supplied by American companies like Honeywell and Collins Aerospace, and European companies like Meggitt and Liebherr. The C919s engine, which is the most difficult part of the aircraft to build, is produced by a joint venture between General Electric and Safran.

Despite some initial doubts, even the Trump administration last year extended GE’s license to export these engines. Likewise, the Defense Ministry has blacklisted parent company Comacs for its military ties, but so far officials have consistently refrained from dealing a heavy blow to the commercial aircraft operation.

The Chinese market is just too appetizing to pass up. Aviation demand in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow twice as fast as in the West, which is why Boeing and Airbus have moved there. Companies in other sectors have a lot to lose in a direct confrontation: China is the third largest market for German cars.

The question is whether Western companies’ pursuit of short-term profit is sowing the seeds of their own destruction. After having mastered the cells, Beijing will eventually seek to replace suppliers. Aviage Systems, a partnership between parent company Comacs and GE, is a gateway to avionics, and China has spent years trying to prepare an in-house engine alternative for the C919, though its technology is probably too old. when it’s ready in about a decade.

Of course, US and European companies continued to profit from the Chinese auto market, even after their domestic competitors used what they learned from joint ventures to grab half of the market share.

In the end, perhaps the best way to fight China is to emulate it. Western companies and policymakers might choose to give each other space to invest in their own research and supply chains. If Airbus goes up and the unnecessary trade battle that ensues proves anything, it’s that it often leads to a cheaper deal for consumers.

