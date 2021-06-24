UK relaxes Covid travel rules for tourist attractions despite cabinet rift | corona virus





Ministers have tried to save the summer vacation season by easing travel restrictions on several tourist attractions amid cabinet rifts over plans to give extra freedoms to those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

But on Thursday evening, the long-awaited move to abolish self-quarantine for British citizens returning from certain countries was immediately undermined when some European leaders announced they would tighten border measures to prevent the UK’s delta strain from hitting British coasts. There was a risk of becoming .

Malta will be added to all UK government green lists from 4am next Wednesday, with Balearic Islands, Madeira and Israel moving from the amber list to the green watch list, which risks returning to amber. In all cases, travelers do not need to isolate before returning home and upon returning home if they test negative for Covid.

A small number of Caribbean countries, including Barbados, Bermuda and Grenada, are also added to the green watch list, and six countries are included in the red list, including Tunisia, Uganda and Eritrea. This allows travel only to UK residents and nationals, who will have to pay 1,750 for an 11-night hotel quarantine upon return.

Ministers have also promised that people returning from amber list countries that have been vaccinated against Covid-19 can avoid quarantine late in the summer without quarantine at home for up to 10 days.

However, they did not agree on a date for the changes to take effect following a confrontation at the Covid Steering Committee on Thursday.

The Guardian understands that some cabinet members are concerned that people will be in a hurry to bring a second dose if they realize that it will give people the additional freedom to return home more easily from foreign travel.

Ministers are concerned that this will put a significant strain on supplies as Boris Johnson is working to meet the goal of providing the first dose to all UK adults by July 19, the end date that Boris Johnson has promised to lift all remaining restrictions. The easing of restrictions on people returning from the Amber List country would include the government withdrawing official advice by August.

Double nose bead jab offers ‘true prospect’ to kick off the journey, Boris Johnson video

Health secretary Matt Hancock, who refused to add Malta to the green list three weeks ago, is said to be one of the most vigilant ministers on international travel unlocking, along with Interior Minister Pretty Patel, given Delta’s earnings. A variant of India accused of delaying the final phase of the unlock, originally scheduled for June 21.

Transport Minister Grant Sapps is under pressure from airline and tourism companies to add more countries to the green list, while Interior Minister Michael Gove is reported to have stopped shooting hard for a more cautious approach to international restrictions. .

Meanwhile, Johnson has revealed the possibility of taking a vacation abroad this summer.

According to data from analyst Cirium, the Balearic Islands accounted for more than 8% of UK flights to EU countries in the summer of 2019.

While the number of flights is expected to rise sharply in the coming weeks, there will be Jet 2 and Ryanair (mainly Jet 2 and Ryanair) from the UK, 32 to Malta and 19 to Madeira. EasyJet said it will add more services to Balearics to meet the anticipated surge in demand.

Virgin Atlantic has welcomed the addition of the Caribbean destination to its green list, but the announcement has not gone far enough and has urged the United States to add it as well.

The Unite union said small changes showed the system was not fit for purpose, and again called for help with the besieged travel and aviation sectors.

The promised disclosure came as the UK’s Covid cases reached levels not seen since the UK was closed in early February, with EU leaders urging UK travelers to warn they could impose quarantine restrictions as they enter the block. .

The move will take a serious hit for those hoping to see family and friends they haven’t been able to visit since the pandemic began, or planning an escape from the sun.

On Thursday, 16,703 new infections were reported across the UK, up from 16,135 the previous day and 11,625 on Tuesday. The steep increase is partly attributable to the soaring test in Scotland, but there has been a significant increase in the UK. There were 13,068 new cases reported on Thursday, up from 12,765 on Wednesday and 9,096 on Tuesday. According to figures released Friday by Public Health England, 99% of new cases in the UK are now related to the delta strain.

The relative lack of immunization coverage across the EU has raised concerns that this strain could cause more deaths in 27 member countries than the UK.

Belgium announced a ban on British travelers from Saturday as German Chancellor Angela Merkel calls for tighter restrictions by other EU leaders.

Portugal’s Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, has opened the country to British tourists who can provide evidence of a negative coronavirus test, but hinted at a summit in Brussels that he could make a U-turn.

He said he was completely right in that Merkel is free to move within the EU and therefore needs to be coordinated with respect to its external borders.

A summit statement issued in the name of the 27 EU member states said they would be vigilant and coordinated with regard to development, particularly the emergence and spread of variants.

Downing Street tried not to stand in line for restrictions. It is up to individual EU member states to decide the rules governing the current borders, the spokesperson for number 10 said Thursday.

We will continue to discuss with our European partners about resuming international travel, but we are confident that the vaccination program is providing a good path.

