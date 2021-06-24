Canada resists opening US border as Covid-19 vaccinations ramp up





OTTAWA Pressure is building on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet to ease restrictions on crossing the 5,500-mile land border with the United States to help the travel, tourism and travel industries. welcome to save the summer tourist season.

Despite a sharp drop in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in Canada, and a significant increase in vaccinations, the government has said it will stick to a phased approach, while waiting for a significant majority of the population to be fully vaccinated. Authorities remain cautious in part due to the spread of the highly transmissible variant of Covid-19 Delta and the possibility that fully vaccinated people could still carry and transmit the virus.

But business groups, mayors of border towns and some frequent cross-border travelers say they are increasingly impatient with what they perceive to be a slow approach from Canada. Given the progress made on the public health front, they say there is an urgent need for Canadian authorities to allow the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors to begin the task of rebuilding battered sales from this. summer, when the activity tends to be the most active. Some Canadian citizens say it’s also time to allow families and friends to reunite after a 15-month hiatus.

Canadian authorities remain cautious in part because of the spread of the highly transmissible variant of Covid-19 Delta. Photo: lars hagberg / Reuters

Canada, along with the United States, has agreed to extend the ban on tourists crossing the land border until July 21. Canadians can travel to the United States if they wish, but they must show a negative Covid-19 test administered within 72 hours of boarding a flight. There is no quarantine requirement once someone arrives in the United States. Canada, however, continues to ban all entry of tourists, including Americans, by air and sea, and returning Canadians must quarantine for a period of 14 days, including three nights. stay in a government mandated hotel. Those rules will change on July 6, when Canada does not require fully vaccinated Canadians to be quarantined, subject to test results.

I understand the impatience people feel to start traveling again, but keeping Canadians safe has been and will continue to be our number one priority throughout the year, Trudeau said at a conference. hurry. Did things gradually but spoke of weeks rather than months.

The Canadian seven-day average of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 has fallen sharply since peaking in mid-April in a third wave, from nearly 9,000 cases per day to, from this week, less than 1,000. On a per capita basis, Canada’s seven-day average fell below the level of the United States and the United Kingdom this month. In terms of vaccinations, Canada leads the world for the share of the population having at least one injection, at 67%, and has seen the share of vaccinated fully climb to 21% from 5% in early June.

The White House has formed a joint task force with Canadian officials to discuss a timetable for reopening the border, and press secretary Jen Psaki said the United States will rely on CDC guidance regarding reopening.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., NY) said he had pressed Canadian Ambassador to Washington Kirsten Hillman about the delay in reopening the land border, noting that the New York State has lifted pandemic restrictions with nearly half of the population fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

I explained to Ambassador Hillman how mind-boggling it is that many New Yorkers are now free to travel to Europe, but even those who are fully vaccinated cannot even travel a few miles north of Canada to reach their homes, businesses, stores, families and properties, Mr. Schumer said.

Since Canadian border restrictions came into effect, the number of international travelers entering the country has fallen. Photo: Cole Burston / Bloomberg News

A spokeswoman for Ms Hillman said the ambassador acknowledged the senators’ concerns and let her know that there were discussions between senior Canadian and US officials on how best to proceed.

Chris Jacobs, a Republican congressman from upstate New York, told a Canadian audience last week that he was married to a Canadian and that his mother-in-law lives in the city of Kitchener, in the southwestern Ontario, about 100 miles west of Buffalo. My daughter hasn’t seen her grandmother for 16 months, he says.

Glenn Berg owns a lakefront home in Snohomish County, Wash., Which he says is about a two-hour drive from his Vancouver home. He was there for the last time on Valentine’s Day 2020 and said he was frustrated that he couldn’t keep tabs on the property he had invested a lot of money in and continued to pay taxes in. He said it was time for Canada and the United States to allow fully vaccinated people like himself to cross the border, provided they have proof.

There’s no direction, nothing, especially on the Canadian side, said Berg, now retired from a sales career in the tech industry. He added progress on the vaccination front in the United States and now Canada should give authorities some leeway to open up.

The way the vaccination works, it’s not as if a variant is going to come and grow in the country. Why are we waiting? We are destroying people’s lives, said Berg. In light of the latest extension of the border ban, he decided to charter a Cessna flight to Bellingham, Wash., With his 14-year-old blind, deaf and geriatric pug. He has his vehicle shipped to the United States so that he can pick it up and drive it with his pug to the vacation home. Enough is enough.

Jim Diodati, the mayor of Niagara Falls, Ontario, across the river from Niagara Falls, New York, said tourism from the United States was crucial for his community . It’s right up there with oxygen, he said. He said he had grown impatient with the reluctance of the Canadian government to come up with a roadmap on reopening the border or providing clear measures on the thresholds the country must meet before tourists can return.

We want to see a plan. And instead, we were getting pieces of a puzzle, Diodati said. They think they are playing it safe. Instead, it’s going to be detrimental to the tourism people, to people whose families have been separated, who are suffering from mental health issues, while people are sitting on their hands.

The Canada-U.S. Border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020, but Canadians have been allowed to visit Peace Arch State Historic Park in Washington state. Photo: Elaine Thompson / Associated Press

At a minimum, Diodati said, fully vaccinated travelers should be allowed to cross without quarantine requirements.

Statistics Canada said that since the entry into force of Canada’s border restrictions, the number of international travelers entering the country has fallen by more than 90%.

In a recent virtual panel, an executive from the US Travel Association estimated that the US economy loses $ 1.5 billion for every month that travel between the United States and Canada stalls. Tori Barnes, executive vice president of public affairs and policy for the association, said the U.S. economy could recoup $ 3.3 billion in revenue if border restrictions and quarantine rules in Canada were relaxed and that travel was returning to half of the level set in the second half of 2019. However, Ms Barnes said, the opportunity is not there.

