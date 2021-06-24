Rent Due: Biden Extends US Moratorium on Evictions Until End of July | Business and Economy News





The administration of US President Joe Biden extended the nationwide eviction ban by a month on Thursday to help millions of tenants unable to pay their rent during the coronavirus pandemic, but said it was the last time she was planning on doing it.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, extended the moratorium on evictions from June 30 to July 31. The CDC said: This is the final extension of the moratorium.

A Biden administration official said last month would be used for a multi-agency campaign to prevent a wave of evictions. One of the reasons the moratorium was put in place was to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by people put on the streets and in shelters.

At the end of March, 6.4 million US households were behind on their rent, according to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. As of June 7, about 3.2 million people in the United States have said they are at risk of deportation within the next two months, according to the Household Pulse Survey of the United States Census Bureaus.

The news brought relief to tenants who were on the verge of eviction and whose only lifeline was the CDC moratorium.

Among them was Cristina Livingston, a 55-year-old mother of two from Bay Harbor Islands, Florida, who lost her job as an administrative assistant during the pandemic. She couldn’t get federal rent assistance to pay more than $ 14,000 in rent because her landlord refused to take it.

Ah Super. I’m just asking for a little more time. I just need time to get out of here with dignity, said Livingston, who said her biggest fear was being kicked out without notice before finding a new job.

It has been a devastating experience, she said. I have never been in this situation. It’s killing me because I’m afraid someone will come and get me out of here at any time. I have no place to go.

Ronald Leonard, a retired heavy equipment operator from Daytona Beach, Florida, 68, was at risk of being evicted from his one-bedroom apartment. Her landlord also refuses to take federal help to cover $ 5,000 in back rent.

I don’t have to worry about July anymore. I feel much better, said Leonard, who is still worried about being forced to live on the streets once the moratorium expires. It is heartbreaking. it’s not going to be good [at] all. I am no longer in good health. There’s no way I’m living on the streets.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky extended the moratorium on deportations from June 30 to July 31, but warned it was the final extension [File: Jim Lo Scalzo/AP Photo]The announcement of the extension on Thursday was accompanied by a wave of administrative activity. The US Department of the Treasury has issued new guidelines encouraging states and local governments to streamline the distribution of the nearly $ 47 billion in emergency rental assistance funds available. And Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta issued an open letter to state courts across the country urging them to seek out a number of alternatives that would protect both tenants and landlords.

Guptas’ letter says deportation requests are expected to overwhelm courts across the country unless further action is taken.

The White House had acknowledged on Wednesday that emergency pandemic protection, which had been extended earlier, would have to end at some point. The trick is to design the right kind of exit ramp to make the transition without major social upheaval.

Guptas’ letter to state courts encourages them to do everything possible to prevent or delay evictions.

Losing your home can have catastrophic economic and psychological effects, she says. The entire legal community, including the Department of Justice, the bar and the judiciary, has an obligation to do what it can to ensure that every individual has meaningful and equal access to justice before to face such consequences.

This involves giving tenants as much time as possible and making sure tenants and landlords are aware of any emergency relief funds that may be available.

Guptas’ letter references actions taken by state courts in Texas, Michigan, and Pennsylvania and directs state courts to an online assessment tool designed by the National Center for State Courts to help jurisdictions decide. determine the most appropriate model.

This week, dozens of members of Congress wrote to Biden and Walensky, calling for the moratorium to be not only extended but also tightened in some ways.

Cristina Livingston opens up about problems she had in her apartment, including a leaky ceiling and mold at her home in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida, USA [File: Wilfredo Lee/AP Photo]The letter, led by Democratic Representatives Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Jimmy Gomez of California and Cori Bush of Missouri, called for an unspecified extension to allow emergency rental assistance included in the US bailout. get into the hands of tenants.

Ending aid too abruptly, they said, would disproportionately harm some of the minority communities that have been hit so hard by the coronavirus, which has killed more than 600,000 people in the United States. They also echoed many housing advocates in calling for moratorium protections to be made automatic, requiring no special action on the part of the tenant to obtain their protections.

The impact of the federal moratorium cannot be underestimated, and the need to strengthen and expand it is an urgent issue of health, racial and economic justice, according to the letter.

Diane Yentel, chair of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, called extending the eviction ban the right thing to do morally, fiscally, politically and as an ongoing public health measure.

But the owners, who opposed the moratorium and challenged it in court, were against any extension. They argued that the focus should be on speeding up the distribution of rental assistance.

Others welcomed the extension of the moratorium, but said the Biden administration needed to consider longer-term solutions, including expanding the federal government’s housing voucher program for low-income tenants. Even before the pandemic, there were 24 million people who would have benefited from the program but could not get help for many of these people of color.

For now, extending the moratorium on evictions will protect the millions of late renters, but many of these tenants faced a similar delay just a few months ago and they will face it again. deadline next month, Alicia Mazzara, senior research analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, told reporters. They need a long-term solution, not another bandage. Policymakers should seize this moment to adopt a more sustainable solution.

