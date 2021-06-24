



UK Housing Minister Robert Jenrick said today that the Climate Change Commission (CCC) report requires the UK to tackle the economic problem and help owners protect their homes green.

CCC’s John Gummer (former MP John Gummer, now Sir Deben) called on the government to say that weak and delayed policies mean the UK could only achieve 20% of its goal of reaching zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The poor quality policy included the Green Homes Grant to help owners decarbonize their homes, but a small number of grants were scrapped within a year after they were approved.

On the BBC Radio 4s World at One program, Jenrick (pictured) said: The Green Homes Grant was not as successful as the government hoped. Lord Debens’s challenge is how we can design better plans for the future, and help our owners make it happen.

Jenrick said the UK’s planning system isn’t working well and needs changes to address economic issues.

A country like ours needs to build 300,000 homes per year to solve the economic problem. We want to live in a country where there are realistic opportunities for young people and low-income people to own their own homes. It is the government’s fault to evade that responsibility. We have to wrestle with this nettle, Jenrick said.

People agree that the current planning system is not working properly. It leads to a lot of mistrust.

He said he was perceived as being too heavily stacked for large homebuilders.

pain plan

Some planning rules may need to be changed to make the listed properties adapt to climate change, Jenrick added.

The problem with this is that 80% of homes in 2050 will already be built. We need to update our planning system to better reflect our priorities today, including the environment and net-zero, he said.

From 2025, no new homes can be built in the UK unless they achieve at least 75% lower carbon emissions compared to today’s new buildings, according to future housing standards the government wants to push.

Covering a range of policy areas including transport, energy and food supply, the CCC report has selected urgently needed heating and building strategies. The strategy was due to be announced last summer and is scheduled for spring 2021, but has not yet appeared.

Jenrick said it would be in the public domain before COP26.

The UK will host the world leaders of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow from 1-12 November.

Jenrick is working on a policy answer in the summer to meet the goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 78% by 2035.

