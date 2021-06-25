EU immigration to the UK is underestimated at 1.6 million.





The findings are part of a two-part analysis of The Telegraph on EU migration to the UK. The first part describes migration trends since New Workers came to power in 1997, and in the 22 years beginning in 1975, the year of the first referendum for EU member states, net migration to the UK was only 153,000.

Over the next 22 years, to 4.9 million people from 1997 to 2019, the UK population grew from 8.5 million to 66.8 million during that period, to 58.3 million.

The second part of the series examines the impact of the EU Settlement Plan, which allows EU citizens living in the UK before the end of last year to apply for permanent residence. The scheme is due to expire at the end of this month and has been described as one of the largest immigration drills in the world.

Analysis: 20 years of immigration decisions that changed the UK

The deadline is approaching next week, writes Harry de Quetteville. It is a bureaucratic cutoff, gray and unobtrusive. But June 30 ended one of the most dramatic demographic upheavals in the country’s history.

Until then, EU citizens residing in the UK must apply for the right to stay in the UK under a government-consensus scheme.

This is the date to wrap up this amazing two-year story of immigration to the UK. But it will also mark the start of a new chapter dedicated to the country, despite European residents (close to 6 million) leaving the EU.

Many of them can eventually become British citizens and shape the country’s political and social fabric.

How they can do that will be the subject of the second installment in this two-part series. But now we explore the history of how immigration from the EU has rebuilt Britain over the past 25 years.

harsh person

As it is easy to think of recent immigration as a tool of government policy, the first consists of two phases of new workers from 1997 to 2010 and the second, the Conservative government. But that’s only part of the story. Because immigration is never always under government control.

Despite official promises, policies, pledges and goals, events that crossed these boundaries played a big part, at least as big as those set up in Whitehall.

In fact, from the moment he was elected, Tony Blair oversaw the rapid and deliberate expansion of net immigration, from 48,000 more entrants than outbound in 1997 to 179,000 in 2001. Foreign doctors and nurses competed to outperform each other in expanding the Labor prime minister and prime minister of the NHS.

Universities also began to see a significant increase in the number of international students.

It was this first new worker tenure that kicked off an unprecedented 20+ years of continuous and significant immigration. In 1975, when the first referendum for EU (then EC) member states was held, net migration to the UK was -41,000.

According to ONS, in 2000, 92.3% of people living in the UK were born in the UK. Last year, it fell to 86.1%. The Polish population of Britain, a symbol of the time, increased 13 times, from 56,000 to 746,000.

number problem

However, there is no argument that such a number is very large, but no one can be sure how large it is. This is because immigration has long been estimated using IPS surveys of UK inbound and outbound passengers who contributed to LTIM, as it is widely accepted as a very blunt tool.

Many passengers, especially from EU countries, where there are no visa restrictions, said that it was only a short stay at the IPS that would hinder the plan change and would eventually take root.

As a result, ONS uses current tax and benefit data to determine who is actually here and for how long. Applying this method, looking back over the past decade, the difference is striking. The number of EU long-term migrants entering the UK is estimated to have risen by around 81% (1.64 million) more than previously thought.

For example, in the year ending March 2019, an estimated 410,000 arrived, while the previously estimated 186,000 was a 120% increase. LTIM also lowered the rate of EU nationals leaving the country to 804,000.

Settlement planning confirms this dramatic underestimation. More than twice the number of Bulgarians and Romanians have applied to remain after June 30, according to ONS’s thoughts.

new era of immigration

On Downing Street, there was an official blessing for an entirely new attitude to immigration in the fall of 1998 when the Performance and Innovation Unit (PIU), a type of in-house think tank led by civil servant Suma, was established. (Current Suma) Chakra Bhati.

Among the first reports was Jonathan Portes’ Migration: An Economic and Social Analysis, the memoir of Tony Blairs’ chief personal assistant Jeremy Heywood, concluding that contrary to public perception, there was little evidence that British workers were harmed. [immigration].

According to Heywoods memoirs, David Miliband immediately saw the controversial nature of the report (he called politics difficult) and urged him to be buried. I still think we should publish. Blair replied.

