The best cities to shop in the UK – where? news





Whether you want to spend a day perusing antiques or just want to refresh your wardrobe in the summer, some destinations are better than others for shopping.

The best cities offer an attractive combination of trendy boutiques, huge shopping malls and lively downtown. And now that closure is over, store retail is back on the card.

which? Members rated UK city destinations for food and drink, shopping and value for money.

It’s not surprising that some cities scored high on the shopping scene, but some major retailers like London didn’t get 5 stars. This may be because readers prefer their stores to be less spread out and easier to navigate, like those in Liverpool.

Read on to find out the best cities to shop in the UK.

Shopping in Liverpool, the best city to shop in the UK

Liverpool not only scores high for shopping, but also ranks as the best city overall in the survey, so there are plenty of reasons to visit.

Many Liverpool stores are condensed into the Liverpool ONE open air . Make it a time-efficient way to shop.

Escape the main shopping hub and head to Bold Street. The pebbles have vintage items from Cow and Pop Boutique, as well as some great gift ideas from various stores.

Shopping in Glasgow

Most Glasgow shops are located on Style Mile. The Buchanan Gallery has more than 80 stores, from John Lewis to Levi’s.

Head to the West End to visit independent streets like Voltaire & Rousseau Booksellers and Caledonia Books. We stock both used and antique books. difference? Caledonia likes to browse in an orderly manner, but if you’re more than happy to dig through a messy pile of books for gems, then Voltaire & Rousseau is the way to go.

Glasgow also has 5 stars for its food in the UK Cities Survey, so when you’re all done shopping, finding a decent lunch or dinner spot doesn’t have to be tricky.

Shopping in Cardiff

From H&M to Hollister to Reiss to River Island, St Davids Shopping Center is your one-stop shop for high street fashion in Cardiff.

For a little more personality, visit the Victoria and Edwards Arcade, just a 5-minute walk away. The arcade’s old architecture adds to its charm, and the area is full of boutiques and cafes.

Stop by the Pontcanna Farmers Market on Saturdays from 10am to 1:30pm. There are stalls selling Welsh cheese and bread and pop-up eateries from local vendors.

Best Mid sized City Chester Shopping for UK Shopping

It would have earned it 4 out of 5 stars on shopping, thanks to the unique experience that Chester offers. Along with its modern shopping , Chester is also home to The Rows.

Dating back to the Middle Ages, The Rows consists of a two-story timber-framed building connected by a walkway with galleries, with shops on street level and on the ground floor.

Hundreds of years ago, The Rows also found people shopping, but also fruit and vegetables, shoemakers, and hardware stores. Inside, it now houses clothing stores, jewelers and art galleries.

Shopping in Chichester

If you want to avoid crowds while shopping, Chichester can offer more space than any other city. Rated 5 out of 5 stars for lack of crowd in the survey.

It’s not famous for its shopping scene, but it’s still rated 4 out of 5 in this category. Readers will have enjoyed browsing the shops in a historical setting. The 12th-century cathedral is located in the heart of a pedestrian-only shopping district.

Stop by Hansfords, a family-owned menswear store just meters from the cathedral. This store has been with the family since 1908. You can find smart and quirky clothes inside.

Shopping in Norwich

Norwich’s various shopping centers have typical high street shops, but there are also quaint arcades designed in 1899 and a variety of boutiques.

The winding cobbled streets are lined with independent jewelers and toy shops, and the Central Market is in the heart of the city. Not to be missed as the stalls are covered with a candy-striped canopy.

But we can’t mention Norwich without a nod to Jarrold, a family-run department store since 1823. Shop top brands including Kate Spade and Barbour, as well as products made by Norfolk.

Find out how Norwich scored in the Food & Beverage category in the City Break Survey.

Shopping in Bath, the best small town for shopping in the UK

Rated 4 stars for its shopping scene, Bath, with its quaint Georgian buildings, is the best small town.

Much of the city center is pedestrian-only, so it’s easy to dart from shop to shop if you’re visiting on a less popular day. It only scored 2 out of 5 stars due to lack of crowd. Busy, which one? Readers still loved it – proven with a 5-star shopping rating.

If you visit, go to Guildhall Market, the oldest shopping place in Bath. Inside merchants offer everything from artisan cheeses to fine jewelry and traditional sweets.

Find out how Bath rated value for money in the City Vacation Survey.

*Last done in December 2019.

