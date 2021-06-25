Federal Reserve endorses U.S. banks as 23 lenders easily pass 2021 stress test





The Federal Reserve said Thursday that America’s biggest banks could easily withstand a severe recession, a milestone for the once-besieged industry.

The Fed, releasing the results of its annual stress test, said the 23 institutions in the 2021 review remained “well above” minimum capital requirements during a hypothetical economic slowdown. Bank stocks erupted after the publication; KBW Bank index rose 1.5% at 5 p.m.

This scenario included a “severe global recession” that hits holders of commercial real estate assets and corporate debt and peaks at 10.8% unemployment and a 55% drop in the stock market, the central bank said. While the industry would show $ 474 billion in losses, loss amortization capital would still be more than double the minimum required levels, the Fed said.

If there was a disappointing rating in this year’s stress test, it’s because the industry suffered a live version last year when the coronavirus pandemic struck, causing widespread economic disruption. With the help of lawmakers and the Fed itself, banks have fared extremely well during the crisis, accumulating capital for expected loan losses which for the most part did not materialize.

Nonetheless, during the pandemic, banks had to undergo additional rounds of stress tests and had restrictions placed on their ability to return capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. These will now be lifted, as the Fed has previously said.

“Over the past year, the Federal Reserve has carried out three stress tests with several different hypothetical recessions and all of them have confirmed that the banking system is strongly positioned to support the ongoing recovery,” said the vice president of the supervision Randal K. Quarles in a statement.

Upcoming dividend increases and buybacks

Following this last examination, the industry will regain a measure of autonomy that it has lost since the last crisis. After playing a key role in the 2008 financial crisis, banks were forced to submit to industry scrutiny and had to ask regulators for permission to increase dividends and buy back shares.

Now, under what is known as the Stress Capital Reserve Framework, banks will gain flexibility in how they wish to distribute dividends and redemptions. The stress capital cushion is a measure of the capital that each business must hold based on the degree of risk in its operations. The new regime was due to start last year, but the pandemic has intervened.

“As long as they stay on top of this stressful capital cushion requirement and all of their other requirements every quarter, a bank can technically do whatever it wants to do with regards to redemptions and dividends,” Bank analyst Jefferies Ken Usdin told CNBC this week.

In a phone conversation with reporters, senior Fed officials rebuffed the idea that the new regime was leading to a mass melee. Banks are still under restrictions and the Fed is confident that the stress capital reserve framework will protect their ability to support the economy in a downturn, they said.

While analysts have said they expect the industry to increase buybacks and dividends by tens of billions of dollars from July, the Fed has asked lenders to wait until Monday afternoon to disclose their plans. , according to people familiar with the situation. That’s when a flurry of press releases is expected.

