UK unveils new non-US travel whitelist





The UK has announced an expansion of the safe list where tourism is allowed without quarantine.

Getty

The UK government announced its travel policy in early July today, with many expecting an expansion of the list of green countries (between countries where tourists can travel for non-essential reasons). However, only one country has been added to the green list and one has been removed.

On 17 May, the British government announced that they could travel in small groups in 12 countries without the need for quarantine upon arrival in the UK. Portugal was later removed in June. In this revision, only Malta has been added to the list as a completely safe destination.

July Green List for UK Travel

The new green list adds Malta but excludes Israel and Jerusalem.

Australia New Zealand Singapore Brunei Iceland Faroe Islands Gibraltar Falkland Islands Malta South Georgia South Sandwich Islands St Helena, Ascension, Tristan da Cunha New Green Watchlist for the Country

Instead of adding new countries to the green list and then risking having to remove them when they become amber (as is the case with Portugal), the British government decided to create another list instead, called the Green Watch List. Travel to them is possible and they are quarantined free of charge with warnings that they can turn amber at any time. This means travelers may need to be quarantined when they arrive in the UK.

The green surveillance countries are:

Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Balearic Islands Barbados United Kingdom Antarctic Territory British Virgin Islands Cayman Islands Dominica Grenada Madeira Montserrat Pitcairn Islands Turks Caicos Israel and Jerusalem (included on the green list due to the spread of delta variants and currently on the green watch list included in) ).

Travelers entering the UK from green and green surveillance countries can enter the country with a negative PCR Covid-19 test taken 72 hours prior to departure and another test on the second day. There is no isolation.

The Financial Times reported that the industry was expecting a significant increase in the number of green list countries, but British officials did not expect a big bang expansion of the list.

Most countries are currently included in the UK’s amber list. In other words, a PCR test negative is required before departure, and another test is performed on days 2 and 8 and quarantine for 10 days. negative PCR test.

Like most EU countries like France, Italy and Spain, the US is still on the amber list. In general, it is a popular summer vacation destination for the British.

Ryanair’s CEO Michael OLeary has urged the government to include more EU countries in this green list iteration, and the UK’s highly successful vaccine launch is already causing hundreds of thousands of UK families to offer flights to Portugal this summer, Grant Shapps to include all EU countries in the next revised UK Green List. The Financial Times reported that Ryanair received hundreds of thousands of bookings from the UK over the summer, moving to an EU country not on the green list.

Bad news for the US, not on the UK safe list this time around. This is especially true after recent reports that a bilateral agreement to resume travel between the US and the UK is underway. The Telegraph reports that US data analysis has forced them to compete to join the new UK whitelist.

According to data confirmed by The Telegraph, only 5 out of 1,652 visitors from the United States tested positive on days 2 and 8, and there was no case of a variant of Covid-19. Additionally, the U.S. has an infection rate of 35 per 100,000 people and a full immunization rate of 38.2%, which is close to that of the UK. According to government guidelines, there are 25 countries, according to The Telegraph. , who should have been on the green list today.

The tour operator has suggested that August will be canceled if the green listing is no longer open. Michael Edwards, managing director of travel agency Explore, said if the government can’t ease restrictions on double-vaccinated travelers or put more destinations on the green list in the next few weeks, it will have to cancel trips in August and refund customers.

The green list will be updated again on July 19th and August 9th.

