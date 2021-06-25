US State Department approves possible sale of F-16s and missiles to Philippines





US Army soldiers watch an F-16 fighter jet during an official ceremony to receive four such planes from the United States, at a military base in Balad, Iraq, July 20, 2015. REUTERS / Thaier Al-Sudani / File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of F-16 fighter jets, as well as Sidewinder and Harpoon missiles, to the Philippines in three separate deals of a combined value of more than $ 2.5 billion, the Pentagon said Thursday.

The Philippines is researching a new multipurpose fighter aircraft and evaluating the F-16 and SAAB Abs (SAABb.ST) Gripen.

The announcement comes as the United States seeks to renew an agreement with the Philippines governing the presence of U.S. troops in the country, which is critical to Washington’s strategy to counter growing Chinese activity in Asia.

Last week, the Philippines again suspended for six months a decision to end the two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) that was due to expire in August. Read more

The Pentagon said the Philippines has requested the purchase of 10 F-16C Block 70/72 jets and two F-16D Block 70/72 jets manufactured by Lockheed Martin Co (LMT.N). This package, which includes parts and training, is valued at $ 2.43 billion.

Despite State Department approval, the notification does not indicate that a contract was signed or that negotiations were successful. Often in a competition, the ministry will approve exports before a winner is named.

Eric Sayers, visiting scholar at the conservative American Enterprise Institute, said it appeared to be “Washington’s proactive effort to ensure that the United States remains the security partner of choice for Manila.”

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who has frequently condemned U.S. foreign policy while exploring closer ties with China, said last year in Washington that he was canceling the VFA amid outrage over the refusal to ‘a US visa from a senator and ally. But he has repeatedly suspended the expiration date.

Gregory Poling, a maritime security expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said one of Dutertes’ complaints was his perception that the United States was not providing high-quality equipment to the Philippines.

“I expect the US government to look for opportunities over the next six months to combat this perception,” he said.

The Pentagon also informed Congress on Thursday of the possible sale of two packages of missiles to the Philippines.

One involved 12 Harpoon Air Launched Block II missiles, two training missiles, spare parts and equipment manufactured by Boeing (BA.N) and valued at $ 120 million.

Another involved 24 AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II tactical missiles, 24 training missiles and spare parts manufactured by Raytheon Technologies (RTX.N) and valued at $ 42.4 million.

The Philippines is an ally of the United States and several military agreements depend on the VFA, which governs the rotation of thousands of American troops inside and outside the Philippines.

Having the ability to rotate troops is important not only for the defense of the Philippines, but strategically for the United States when it comes to countering China’s increasingly assertive behavior in the region.

“The package is a serious step that will definitely grab Beijing’s attention,” Sayers said.

Lockheed Martin said the F-16 would play an important role in strengthening Manila’s strategic partnership with Washington and its allies, while allowing the Philippines to join other F-16 operators in Southeast Asia.

Report by Mike Stone in Washington

