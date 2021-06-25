US Has More Covid-19 Cases Than Reported, NIH Study Finds





For every coronavirus infection recorded in the United States in mid-2020, nearly five asymptomatic cases have gone undetected, according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health.

The study, which was released on Tuesday, reinforced previous findings that the extent of contagion was much more extensive in the early months of the pandemic.

He also highlighted the wide gap in testing for viruses in many parts of the country and the disproportionately high infection rate among blacks at the time.

NIH researchers estimated there were as many as 20 million infections in the United States as of mid-July 2020, far more than the three million cases recorded by public health authorities. Their results were based on a year-long study that began in April 2020, with researchers analyzing blood samples taken from more than 8,000 people, mostly from early May to July 31.

The study, published online in Science Translational Medicine, examined 9,089 adults who had not been diagnosed with Covid-19 and found that about 4.6% of them carried antibodies suggesting they had been infected with the coronavirus at some point. That suggested, according to the study, a potential of 16.8 million undiagnosed infections by July 2020 in addition to the 3 million diagnosed cases reported in the United States. Data released last summer by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also detailed a vast underestimation of infections.

The new study helps explain how quickly the virus has spread across the country and around the world, Bruce J. Tromberg, director of the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, said in a statement. The institute is one of several NIHs whose scientists are leading efforts to study virus transmission, and it contributed to the report.

Dr Tromberg said the findings would help public health experts assess future measures to protect people against the coronavirus and against emerging and more transmissible variants. They would also provide more clarity for scientists who track changes in vaccine antibody responses over time, he said.

Of those who volunteered for the study, which was weighted for race and other factors, black participants had the highest estimated level of anti-coronavirus antibodies in their blood (14.2 %), more than five times the rate of white participants (2.5%).

The researchers also found that the HIV-positive rate was higher in women than in men, and for the youngest participants in the studies, aged 18 to 44.

This wide gap between the cases known at the time and these asymptomatic infections has implications not only for the retrospective understanding of this pandemic but for future pandemic preparedness, said Kaitlyn Sadtler, senior NIH official and lead co-author. of the study, in a press release. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos