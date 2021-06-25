The UK test and trace program is caught up in the second wave.





The UK’s test and trace program was stranded during the winter due to pressure from a second wave of coronavirus. System performance was still sluggish in April, when infection rates dropped sharply from peak, according to a report from the National Spending Watch.

The National Audit Office said NHS Test and Trace’s performance was “well below its target due to a spike in events in December.”

When the second wave took place late last year, it returned only 17% instead of returning all gold standard PCR test results within 24 hours as promised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. That number has recovered to 90% by April as demand for testing declines, from nearly 70,000 daily cases in January to thousands of daily cases running per day.

However, targets for test turnaround times and contact tracing for weeks in April were still unmet, the NAO said. “[Test and Trace] We need to put more effort into reducing every case and the overall time it takes to reach that contact.”

A report focused on the period between November and April found that only 57% of test results were returned within 24 hours during this period.

The report also questioned the effectiveness of mass testing programs for asymptomatic people, highlighting the low percentage of rapid Covid-19 tests registered as being used.

A self-test kit designed to return to the classroom and ease other restrictions was released in October, but out of the 691m lateral flow tests distributed by the end of May, only 96m results were recorded in the system.

Infections are starting to surge once again across the UK. On Thursday, 16,703 cases of COVID-19 were reported, the highest daily figure since early February.

Meg Hillier, chair of the Public Accounts Committee, said the program “must be improved urgently” to provide effective service. “You need to figure out some basic parts of the process, such as reaching everyone’s contact in a timely manner. The tests it provides, people who come for tests when they have symptoms, and adherence to self-isolation”.

The duration of the NAO’s second report, a highly critical report, covers the past six months of Lady Dido Harding as Program Director, which has been severely criticized since its inception in May. Harding, who did not respond to a request for comment, recently announced a nominee for NHS England’s next president.

The watcher was critical because it failed to “reduce dependence” on management consultants, despite NHS Test & Trace management promising to do so. Consultants accounted for nearly half of the workforce by April of this year, and has grown to around 2,200 since December.

recommendation

The NAO also found that compliance levels for contact tracing systems were “low or variable”. It also added that although cooperation with local authorities has been “improved”, the local contact tracking team “does not yet have access to all necessary data”.

NAO head Gareth Davies acknowledged that the program has undergone “a lot of changes” since winter, including introducing mass asymptomatic and surge testing to limit the spread of the strain, but said the system is still flawed.

“Some pressing issues need to be addressed when: [NHS Test & Trace] The goal is to understand the number of side-flow devices in use in practice, and to increase public compliance with testing and self-isolation, and provide value to taxpayers,” he said.

The report noted that NHS Test & Trace spent only three-fifths of its £22.2 billion annual budget, but was still wasting money on “unused” call center capacity.

The watchdog also warned that continued integration of the program with the new UK Health Security Agency risks “taking the NHS T&T’s attention away from efforts to contain the spread of the virus”.

The government said: “Testing and tracing across the country is saving lives every day, breaking the chain of transmission and helping to retreat this virus by finding outbreaks wherever they exist.”

