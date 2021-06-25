



Travel to the UK’s Amber List countries will be quarantine-free on return for fully vaccinated Brits “late this summer” according to government plans.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps said the government is still considering plans and will set additional details on the Amber List trip in July, delaying the travel industry’s hopes that everything is clear about the summer holidays.

“Thanks to our successful immunization program, our intention is that UK residents who are fully vaccinated later in the summer will not need to be quarantined when traveling from the Amber List country,” Shapps said.

Several Caribbean islands, including Malta, Madeira, the Balearic Islands and Barbados, have been added to the government green list for travel this evening.

The Transport Minister has confirmed that from 4am on Wednesday 30 June, people entering the UK from these countries will not need to quarantine.

However, most popular holiday destinations remain on the amber list, requiring people to quarantine themselves when they return to the UK.

Ahead of this evening’s announcement, the travel industry has requested a change to the list of pumpkins to coincide with the UK’s new Freedom Day on 19 July.

Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said: “It is very positive news that ministers are following the science and that fully vaccinated people can safely travel without quarantine later this summer.”

He added that the airport will work with the government to ensure that the amber list change is made as soon as possible.

However, others in the travel industry have criticized the government’s “overly cautious approach.”

Virgin Atlantic’s chief executive, Shay Weiss, said the government’s announcement of an expanded travel green list was not enough and the economic value of 23 million units per day is limited while the United States remains on the amber list.

“The UK is already lagging behind the EU reopening and an overly cautious approach will further affect the economic recovery and the 500,000 UK jobs at stake,” Weiss added.

Airport Operators Association chief executive Karen Dee has also urged the government to implement a pumpkin inventory plan as soon as possible “to save the summer leftovers.”

The expansion of the green list is welcome, but we also need to be realistic. This is not yet a meaningful restart for the aviation industry to recover from the pandemic,” she said.

pending demand

Ahead of the government announcement, travel insurance provider AllClear published a new study showing that British people may feel safer going abroad for a beach vacation than this time last year.

Despite these repressed demands, they find that people are taking travel precautions seriously. Nearly half of UK adults will choose their destination based on safety in terms of Covid-19 and 47% will now consider the risk of the country returning to lockdown. .

“Traffic light systems should be replaced by an industry-wide move to make safety a top priority for the future of travel,” said Chris Rolland, CEO of AllClear.

EU obstacles

Even if the rules are relaxed by the UK government, UK vacationers may face another hurdle. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged European Union countries to enforce quarantine upon arrival of all UK travelers amid fears of a Delta coronavirus variant.

French President Emmanuel Macron has joined Merkels’ push to rule out the delta variant, saying all Europe must be vigilant.

27 EU leaders at a summit in Brussels agreed to a statement reflecting these sentiments, saying the EU would be vigilant and cooperative to counter the spread of the new strain.

