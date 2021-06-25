US, EU create council to review and coordinate technology standards





The European Union-U.S. Trade and Technology Council, formed at its summit in Brussels last week, will work to align the approaches of affected countries to the governance of artificial intelligence, confirmed on Thursday. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

Raimondo joined European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager in a virtual panel moderated by Business Software Alliance CEO Victoria Espinel. Among other topics, the three reflected on what they see as a need for democracies to jointly develop guides for the responsible use of technology.

[AI is] certainly an area we will be addressing in the TTC, explained Raimondo. I think it’s vital that America and the EU somehow write the rules of the road when it comes to AI and write them based on our shared values: anti-discrimination, anti-prejudice, fairness and transparency.

The Commerce Secretary attended the US-EU summit alongside President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ambassador Katherine Tai this month, where they met with various European leaders, including Vestager. This event marked the first high-level meeting between the entities since 2014. There, international leaders agreed to establish what Raimondo called concrete deliverables to pursue this issue with people. They are committed to exploring the creation of a cooperative framework for large civil aircraft and more. Yet for Raimondo, the biggest achievement of the past week has been the official launch of the TTC.

She will co-chair the board on the US side, while Vestager will be on the EU side. Those involved are ready to engage in a practical dialogue covering a long list of issues, they said.

I think there are a lot of things we can agree on because we have these fundamentals of common cybersecurity, discussing supply chains, the role and responsibilities of our platforms, technical standards. , export controls and I think we need them, Vestager noted. We need democracies to come together, and I think that’s the main message in the geopolitical situation we find ourselves in right now, that all value-sharing democracies need to come together and show that we can deliver.

Raimondo agreed, brushing aside some accounts that the US and the EU have very different views on the technology and associated policies.

I think what we share largely overshadows our disagreements because fundamentally what we share are commitments to privacy, commitments to anti-discrimination, commitments to our common national security, commitments to equity and commitment to democracy, she said. But while the US remains aligned with the EU in this capacity, Raimondo pointed to a deeper obstacle.

Our challenge, which is not easy, is figuring out how to regulate and set standards for emerging technologies in a way that allows innovation to flourish as quickly as possible and create as many jobs as possible, all ensuring the safety of people, protecting privacy and staying true to our shared democratic values, said the secretary. And this is the work of the TTC and one question at a time, we will be working through these complex questions ourselves.

The panel accompanied the publication by the BSAs of a risk management framework intended to strengthen confidence in AI. And the European Commission recently proposed a comprehensive regulatory regime for the technology. Vestager briefly noted how this resource considers risk. She added that as nations rush to explore how digital tools can enable humans to do things that would never have been possible otherwise, the task is to build confidence that it will not undermine the very society that it does. we are trying to improve.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in 2019 detailing the American AI Initiative, or the country’s strategy to promote innovation in the burgeoning field, in 2019. To date, however, the United States does not have a comprehensive set of ethical rules for AI at the national level.

The promise of AI is extraordinary, but so is the danger, Raimondo said. So we need to take a risk-based approach to regulating AI.

It is essential to remain both supportive of innovation and determined to ensure public trust and privacy, according to the secretary. If you think about the ways in which AI could be used in a discriminatory manner, or to further reinforce discriminatory tendencies, that’s pretty scary, Raimondo noted.

But for her, the government probably won’t let that happen. The National Institute of Standards and Technology, a sub-component of the Commerce Department, is working to develop an AI risk management framework to support the deployment of AI, she said. , but the deployment of a secure, reliable and secure AI.

The industry’s contribution, according to Raimondos, will be crucial to this work.

Addressing a range of other topics, the leaders also highlighted innovations in the digital economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Raimondo, who was the first female governor of Rhode Islands before taking the oath of office as Secretary of Commerce this year, said she strongly believes the public sector needs to scale up as companies need to deploy technologies to improve business. ‘client experience.

The last thing I will say is that the same goes for cybersecurity. So we here at the Ministry of Commerce, unfortunately, before I arrived, were victims of a cyberattack. We have significantly toughened our system, but every state in the United States, I can say it with confidence, is lagging behind in this regard, she said. And it’s time we all made up for it.

