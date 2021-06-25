UK Acts Too Slow on Climate Action During Horrible Warning Week





On May 3, 2013, as Springs fires continue to escalate, a man on a rooftop looks at the approaching flames. [+] Near Camarillo, California.

The UK government has failed to live up to its climate promises with serious action, a major new report said the same week a United Nations report leaked warned that global warming could effectively wipe out coastal cities within decades.

The UK’s official climate advisory body, the UK Climate Change Commission (CCC), has warned the government in its 2021 parliamentary progress report released today that there is not enough time for realistic climate commitments and despite the historic climate promises made by the prime minister. Boris Johnson, the administration was too slow to keep up with it.

Perhaps the most horrifying was the Commission’s summary of the broad picture of climate action in the UK last year. The authors said it is difficult to identify a comprehensive strategy in the climate projections we have seen over the past 12 months.

This release is groundbreaking in that it combines the Climate Mitigation Report with the Parallel Climate Adaptation Report, the former focusing on actions the UK must take to reduce emissions, and the latter looking at how well the country is preparing for impact. is. The Commission on a Rapidly Changing Climate says both must be addressed simultaneously to avoid the most serious consequences of climate change.

The report arrived a little less than a day after French news agency AFP obtained a leaked draft of a report from the IPCC, the UN’s climate change agency, warning of a chain of climate tipping points and massive destruction of the world’s major cities. through sea level rise.

urgent air

The leaked report was simply a review of existing research on tipping points and other climate change phenomena, but played a more immediate role in CCC warnings that the UK is still falling despite being ahead of many countries in terms of energy decarbonization. Overall, it’s far from cutting emissions and preparing for what’s to come.

The Priority Committee found that the carbon reduction policies currently in place could only provide 20% of the reductions needed to meet governments’ own goals. While the UK’s 6th carbon budget calls for a 63% cut in emissions from 2019 to 2035, the CCC highlighted a large policy gap and urged governments to drive change more urgently than it has ever seen.

But despite simple ambitions, the government is lagging behind. In sectors as diverse as aviation, waste, diet, heating, conservation and carbon capture, the CCC has found that its current commitments account for less than half of its emissions reductions by 2035. The report also appears by selecting some government departments such as agriculture (Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs), Housing (Housing, Municipality), Government Divisions and Ministry of Finance.[ing] I am timid in their approach.

The CCC said that to put the country on track, governments must:

Adopt a Net Zero strategy as soon as possible to ensure that all government policies, including planning decisions, are compatible with the UK climate goals. Develop and implement ambitious strategies to decarbonize heat and buildings nationwide. Postpone decarbonization initiatives in the transportation, aviation, hydrogen, biomass and food sectors. Strengthen plans for further decarbonization of energy from the power sector, industry, the North Sea (UK oil and gas fields), peat land and waste.

CCC Chairman Lord Deben said: We are entering a crucial decade to tackle climate change. The government must make the actual delivery. The global UK must prove that we can drive global change in the way we treat our planet.

Deben warned that Britain would send the wrong message to the world if it didn’t act in the year it hosts the important UN climate conference, COP26. If we continue to be slow and timid, opportunities will slip out of our hands, he said. From now to COP 26, the world will pursue delivery, not promise.

Debens’ warning is particularly pertinent to yesterday’s news that the UK government is preparing to approve a new oil and gas project in the North Sea that appears to be completely ignoring last month’s IEA guidance on ending the financing of all new fossil fuel businesses, and more embarrassing than COP26 It was lovely.

Adaptation important as mitigation

However, if governments performed poorly in CCC reports on emissions, it got worse in the process of adapting to climate change reports. Here, the authors fully condemned the government’s inaction.

The UK does not yet have a vision for successfully adapting to climate change and no measurable targets to assess progress, the committee wrote. In none of the 34 priority areas assessed this year, the Progress on Adaptation Report has yet to show strong progress in adapting to climate risks.

This part of the report follows a week after the CCC assessment of UK climate risks, which looks at the future, not the theoretical impacts of climate change, but the damage it causes to both lives and the economy now and in the short term. .

But last week’s assessment and this week’s report both offer a silver lining: adapting to this new reality opens up tremendous economic opportunities and many other benefits. From methods to improve water efficiency to peatland restoration to weather early warning systems, some measures have been shown to have cost-benefit ratios of up to 10:1. This means that the economic benefits of investing in actions outweigh the costs. up to 10 times. On the other hand, failure to invest in measures resulted in huge economic losses for the country.

For almost every risk and opportunity considered, there is an advantage to taking further action within the next five years, the authors said. However, the Commission reaffirmed the fact that the gap between the level of risk we face and the level of ongoing adaptation has widened. Adaptation measures have not kept pace with the reality of worsening climate risks.

Given the pervasive nature of climate change, the report’s broader implications are important to leaders and policy makers in other countries. Although the Commission is focused on the UK, the findings of this study are a reminder that communities around the world must adapt to the new realities. The impact of climate change is in full swing. Rapidly rising temperatures from California to the Arctic are creating droughts, increasing the likelihood of destroying wildfires and thinning sea ice at a rate never seen before. As far as scientists can tell, these effects are accelerating.

Baroness Brown, chairman of the CCCs Adaptation Sub-Committee, did not overlook her. The UK is leading the diagnosis, but policy and action are lagging behind. This cannot be delayed any longer, she said. We cannot offer Net Zero without serious action on adaptation. We need action now, and then more ambitious national adaptation programs. It’s more comprehensive. It has focused more on implementation than its predecessors to improve national resilience to climate change.

The CCC report can be downloaded here.

