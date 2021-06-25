US May Rethink Iran’s Approach Without Deal For Foreseeable Future | Conflict News





The timing of US sanctions relief, Iranian centrifuges are sticking points as Ebrahim Raisi’s election puts talks on hold.

Washington may need to rethink its approach to Iran if the serious differences between the two countries over resuming compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal cannot be resolved in the foreseeable future, a senior official said on Thursday. American official.

We still have serious differences on a whole host of issues, whether it is the nuclear steps Iran needs to take to come into compliance, the sanctions relief the United States would offer, or the sequence. of steps the two sides would take, the official told reporters on a conference call.

This process will not be open forever, the official added, speaking on condition of anonymity, the Reuters news service reported.

We have differences and if we can’t bridge them for the foreseeable future, I think we’ll have to come together and figure out how to move forward.

A sixth round of indirect talks between the United States and Iran was postponed Sunday, two days after the election of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the head of the Iranian judiciary subject to US sanctions. Raisi is due to take office in August.

The official said the US delegation expected to return to Vienna for a seventh round in the not-so-distant future, but was unsure when he suggested the key factor would be internal Iranian consultations after the election of Raisis.

Iran struck a deal with the great powers in 2015 to curb its uranium enrichment program, a possible route to nuclear weapons, in exchange for the lifting of sanctions by the United States, the European Union and of ONU.

Former US President Donald Trump scrapped the deal in 2018 and reimposed tough sanctions, prompting Tehran to start violating some of the nuclear limits in 2019 while sticking to its stance that it doesn’t had no ambition in nuclear weapons. US President Joe Biden is looking to revive the deal.

The senior US official declined to detail the sticking points in the talks, which are indirect as Iran refuses to sit down with the US side. European diplomats are the main intermediaries.

An official involved in the talks said enriching Iran with large numbers of advanced centrifuges was an unresolved issue, just as the Iranians are demanding to verify US compliance before curbing their nuclear program. .

The official said the verification meant easing US sanctions, Iran exporting some of the oil and paying it through an international bank before Tehran took steps to make its program less likely to fall. be used to make nuclear weapons.

Under the 2015 deal, Iran was only allowed to use advanced centrifuges in small numbers and not to accumulate enriched uranium.

A Western diplomat acknowledged that there was a major stumbling block to the sequencing, with the Iranians demanding immediate access to US dollars and the international banking sector.

The Western diplomat also said that advanced centrifuges, which can produce highly enriched uranium more efficiently, were a sticking point and suggested there was a possibility that Iran would be allowed to keep some of them.

In a surprise move on June 23, the US Department of Justice seized 36 websites with links to the Iranian state for engaging in disinformation campaigns and malicious influence operations sparking rapid criticism from the from Iranian officials.

Iran’s foreign ministry called the seizure an example of a systematic effort to distort freedom of expression globally and silence independent voices in the media, adding that Iran will pursue the problem through legal channels.

