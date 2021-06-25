Hide and seek: wave of cattle escapes occupies police in United States | US News





Three US cities tackled the same cattle problem this week, when separate groups of cattle broke free from their respective chains, a slaughterhouse, a cattle transport truck and a farm with a broken fence and caused unrest on the roads, railways and a recreation area.

The escapes were quiet at first. On Monday, three loose cattle roamed the streets of Bluefield, West Virginia, after escaping through a broken fence. Trains had to be stopped as authorities tried to get the animals off the tracks.

Bluefield Police Officer AD Moore helped untangle cattle and struck his first cattle appeal off the career milestone list.

It was a little weird, she told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, and it took about two hours. Fortunately, we got them off the tracks and kept them off the avenue.

It was not the first time that fleeing cattle had been apprehended in the city. In 1916, the same local newspaper reported that four cattle had been arrested and were being held until the owner called them.

The stakes were higher during Wednesday’s big escape, when 40 cattle fled a California slaughterhouse and ended up in a suburb of Los Angeles. While one of the animals was killed after indicting a family, another was rescued by Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning songwriter Diane Warren, who intervened on Thursday to save the life of a cow that had escaped capture for more than a day. . The other 38 were rounded up after their brief taste of freedom.

The songwriter, who wrote the hits Cant Fight the Moonlight and Nothings Will Stop Us Now, has contacted the town of Pico Rivera to arrange for the cow to be sent to Farm Sanctuary north of Los Angeles, the director said. municipal Steve Carmona.

Diane Warren saved the life of a cow that escaped capture for more than a day after a herd escaped from a slaughterhouse in Southern California. Photograph: Chris Pizzello / AP

Carmona said city council had already given him permission to open a dialogue about the cow with the slaughterhouse owner when Warren intervened. He said the transfer was dependent on a state agricultural health check.

With those poor babies escaping for their lives, Warren tweeted earlier about the stampede.

The cow rose to stardom after going missing in the country’s most populous county until spotted before dawn Thursday in the sprawling Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in South El Monte, about 10 miles to east of downtown Los Angeles.

He did not give up without a fight.

Two wranglers lassoed the animal but it knocked over and kicked one of them during the capture, covered by the helicopters from the news. At one point, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies used their patrol cars to keep the large animal from rushing into rush-hour traffic on a nearby main road.

The furry fugitive found himself several miles from the Pico Rivera slaughterhouse, which Carmona says has been in business since the 1920s.

Thursday, the beasts struck again. This time, a cattle haul truck overturned along Interstate 64 in West Virginia, and a Cabell County emergency dispatcher said a bridge connecting the town of Huntington to Lawrence County , Ohio, was also scheduled to be temporarily closed.

The dispatcher, who cited the policy as refusing to give his name, said authorities were trying to determine how many cattle were in the truck. However, the warm-footed heifers took off in several directions, including to the nearby bridge.

The dispatcher said Ohio police told him they were also driving up and down the freeway there.

Firefighters were dispatched to help the truck. The accident forced the highway to be closed in the area. Huntington is home to Marshall University, whose nickname is the Thundering Herd.

