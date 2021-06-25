Spain’s Elation as Balearic Islands Join UK’s Covid Green List | Spain





The easing of restrictions on British travelers to Balearic has caused uplift among officials and businesses on the island, despite the recent 394 cases of coronavirus among Spanish students traveling to Mallorca, highlighting the risk of opening up.

Britain’s transport minister, Grant Shapps, on Thursday announced that the Spanish archipelago was one of the territories added to the UK’s green list starting next Wednesday. This means travelers do not need to quarantine when they return to the UK.

Last month, Spain began allowing British travelers to enter the UK without the need to provide negative Covid tests, a move in stark contrast to growing pressure from EU leaders to tighten restrictions on British tourists.

Balearic’s 14-day infection rate is the lowest in Spain at 48 per 100,000 people. Before the epidemic, the island, which also included Ibiza and Menorca, received around 3.7 million vacationers in 2019, heavily dependent on UK tourism.

Local green listing status was declared hours after several regions of Spain began to sound an alarm about a cluster of coronavirus cases among high school students who traveled to Mallorca earlier this month.

The Spanish Ministry of Health is monitoring the situation closely, he added. To date, we know of 394 cases of COVID-19 related to holiday travel.

Balearic officials and businesses celebrated Britain’s decision to put the island on the green list. Javier Pascuet, tourism director for Calvi Municipality, which includes Magaluf, told us it’s like a resurrection. We only have 40% of our hotels open.

He stressed that authorities will be diligent in cracking down on parties, crowds and other actions that risk exacerbating the epidemic. The holidays are getting late, but we can’t afford to raise the numbers again, he said.

The lesson came to light last year after images of drunken, unmasked tourists violating social distancing rules while partying in Mallorca. Authorities responded quickly and closed Magalufs’ infamous Punta Ballena strip.

The strip has now reopened, but the area has enacted rules that prohibit dancing indoors or outdoors and require that drinks ordered in restaurants and bars be seated at a table. Pascuet said he would watch it very carefully.

The federation representing the Balearic business association known as CAEB had little concern that British vacationers would deter German holidaymakers, another major source country to visit the region.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday said the European Union should require UK travelers to quarantine them as soon as they arrive after predicting that delta variants could increase to 90% of the block as a whole over the next few months.

Federation’s Carmen Planas said German and British tourists are often drawn to other parts of the island. On Palma Beach, for example, most are German. In Magaluf, most are British. Ibiza sees more British and fewer Germans.

She brushed off concerns about the Delta strain, noting more than 77% of residents over the age of 40 who have received at least one coronavirus vaccine.

Juan Manuel Ordinas, who heads an association representing small hotels, described the Green List’s status as good news.

He acknowledged that there are generalized concerns about Covid among many people in the area, but noted that the pandemic has wreaked havoc on tourist dependence and last year closed Ibizas world-famous nightclubs and introduced serious restrictions on restaurants. . In 2020, GDP plummeted by about 25%.

For Ordinas, the plunge in tourism means that one of the two hotels he owns remains closed. There is enough work to keep 5 and a half jobs out of 20 employees.

There is a point where it has to be realistic, he said. Only July, August and September remain. In general, what you can make in 6 months is what you make in 3 months.

