How bad could this be in the United States?





A makeshift COVID installation at a sports stadium in New Delhi, where the Delta variant was rampant. Photo: Getty Images

The image of COVID in America has improved significantly from what it was a short time ago. But there are two troubling trends to be reckoned with: a marked slowdown in vaccinations and the rise of the Delta variant. I spoke with New York editor David Wallace-Wells about what to expect in the near future.

Ben: The Delta variant of COVID-19 that has overwhelmed India is gaining momentum in the United States, as expected: it represents about one in five cases now, could be the dominant strain in two or three weeks. And experts have said that it is significantly more transmissible than previous variants. With about two-thirds of American adults having received at least one shot of the vaccine, but with new vaccinations slowing, how much do you think this could wreak havoc in the months to come?

David: Certainly some. But in two deep ways, the variant, while frightening, isn’t quite the nightmarish development it can look like. The first is that vaccines, especially the two-dose mRNA vaccines, remain very effective against it, essentially as effective as they are against the early strains of the disease. And the second is that while Delta appears to be significantly more transmissible, it is much less clear that it is more dangerous to those who are infected. The picture is a bit murky here, as some studies have shown maybe a doubling of the risk of hospitalization, but hospitalization rates are complicated by other factors (availability of beds, for example).

But the crudest measure of severity, the case fatality rate, appears to be significantly lower than for earlier variants, at least in the UK, where Delta is no longer just the dominant strain but has in fact ousted all others. , representing 99% of new cases. The low death rate there may reflect the country’s vaccination patterns, where the older and more vulnerable are much more likely to have been vaccinated, but it is modestly reassuring nonetheless.

Ben: So basically, for people who have been vaccinated, is there really no need to worry at this point? (I myself received the Johnson & Johnson vaxx and was wondering if I would need a second dose of mRNA to protect myself from Delta.)

David: Single injection vaccines seem to be a little less effective against Delta than the other variants, but still quite effective by conventional standards. Much more worrying are those who have not been vaccinated at all and who are still very numerous, probably 40 percent or more of American adults.

Ben: Isn’t that 66%?

David: Different databases count in different ways, but according to the CDC, 56% of Americans over 18 are fully immunized; 66 percent had a stroke.

And the differences between these categories are real. According to the UK data available to us, a single injection is only 31% effective against symptomatic Delta disease (compared to 49% against other variants). A second injection raises this efficacy to 80% (against other strains, two injections offer 88% protection against symptomatic diseases).

In terms of hospitalizations, a single injection offers 75% protection (compared to 78% against other strains) and two injections offers 94% protection (actually more than the 92% estimated for other strains).

Ben: I was just watching this story from AP from Missouri, which notes that hospitals are seeing a significantly younger cohort in intensive care units than in previous COVID outbreaks. It was also a common sight in India. Does this tell us a lot about Delta’s virulence, or is it more a function of the simple fact that fewer older people are hospitalized because they are more likely to be vaccinated?

David: I think about the second a lot more. You see a similar pattern in parts of the country (and the world) where Delta hasn’t really taken root, but vaccines have led to a good number of alarming headlines about rising hospitalization rates among young people. , when what we really mean is that hospitalization rates are on the rise.

Ben: Most of the rest of the world is not as vaccinated as the United States. Is Delta the biggest threat facing, say, African countries now seeing the start of the kind of outbreaks people fear?

David: This is the most transmissible strain we’ve seen so far, which means any place without full-scale immunity, whether against infection or vaccination, should absolutely be concerned. At the moment, however, the biggest epidemics are not concentrated in Africa but in South America, it seems, where the pandemic has been raging for most of the year.

In Colombia alone, for example, 50 percent more people died last week than in all of Africa. To some extent, this may reflect data collection, testing and measurement. But it’s hard to believe that these explain all the difference, or even come close.

Ben: How concerned are you that the slow pace of vaccination in many countries where the pandemic is still raging will leave time and space for the pandemic to mutate into variants that might better escape the vaccines we have available? ? Is there some sort of scientific consensus on the likelihood of this happening?

David: My own feeling is that hardly anyone feels comfortable putting real numbers on this risk. Most experts believe it is possible, and obviously a concern, and a strong argument for faster vaccine roll-out perhaps, most notably, for extending much more support from countries like the United States to those who are much earlier in their deployments. But most seem much more concerned about the humanitarian toll in unvaccinated places than current variants, at least for now. And personally, I have been encouraged by the effectiveness of the variant vaccines so far. It’s not something you want to rely on, but things are going pretty well so far.

Subscribe to the Intelligencer newsletter

Daily news about the politics, business and technology that shape our world.

Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email address, you agree to our terms and privacy notices and to receive email correspondence from us.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos