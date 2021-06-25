The UK is closely monitoring its vaccine program and cases have skyrocketed.





New Yorkers 12 years of age and older are being vaccinated at St. Anthony of the Roman Catholic Church of Padua in the Bronx, New York, USA on June 13, 2021.

Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Distributor | Getty Images

London UK has one of the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates in the world, but is witnessing a new surge in coronavirus cases largely attributed to the delta strain that first emerged in India.

Experts are paying close attention because the UK’s latest data could be a chime for others, and there is fear that where the UK is currently treading, others like the US could follow.

“All eyes are on the UK Covid trend,” Kallum Pickering, chief economist and director at Berenberg Bank, said in a note on Tuesday.

“While vaccination rates are high, but with the number of infections recorded each day increasing, the UK has shifted to a test case of whether mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 could bring. [an] Ending the recurring cycle of lockdowns and other harsh social distancing protocols that have wreaked havoc on the global economy since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2019. “

Pickering said medical data has significantly weakened the link between Covid infection and complications from the disease, where high vaccination rates in the UK have been documented, according to medical data, saying, “The UK could get through a new wave of infections without tightening restrictions. is limited.”

Pickering stressed that the data showed that this wave of infections was different from the previous one, with the number of recorded infections growing at a slower rate than the previous wave, and that despite the increase in cases, there was no apparent increase in deaths.

Second, he noted that new hospital admissions were fewer than recorded infections and increased significantly less than the winter wave.

Do you want to start over on the track?

Deutsche Bank research strategist Jim Reid said on Wednesday that there are “continuous concerns” about the spread of delta variants, but “one of the good news is that the latest wave has significantly lowered the age distribution of cases compared to previous waves.”

Younger people are much less likely to be seriously affected by the virus than older people. But still, the longer a child remains unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, the more likely the virus can spread and potentially more strains to emerge.

So far, the vaccine has proven resilient to new strains and is highly effective in preventing severe Covid-19 in fully vaccinated people. An analysis by Public Health England last Monday found that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine were highly effective against hospitalization of the delta strain.

In order to ensure that more people are fully vaccinated, the UK government has delayed the removal of Covid restrictions remaining in England until 19 July. Despite the spread of the delta variant, it claims that lifting restrictions on that date is still ongoing.

“The risk of going back to reopening is low,” Behrenberg’s Pickering said.

“The UK is far from a point where medical capacity can expand enough to require new restrictions,” he said, adding that the continued rapid release of the vaccine could lead to daily infections stagnating over the next several weeks. After that before falling.

“The pandemic is not over yet and the potential new strains that make current vaccines ineffective pose serious risks, but recent virus and vaccine developments support our positive economic outlook for the UK and other advanced economies,” he said. .

winter waves?

It’s even more uncertain when the flu season begins later this year. The UK’s chief medical officer warned last week that the coming winter will continue to be difficult for the country’s health system, despite the success of its coronavirus vaccine program.

In a speech to the NHS Federation last Thursday, Britain’s chief medical officer, Chris Whittys, said the current wave of coronavirus infections caused by the delta strain will surge again in winter.

Covid-19 “has not thrown us one last surprise, a few more [variants] According to Sky News, he added that it would take five years for a vaccine to be available that could “keep the line” at very large levels against various strains of the coronavirus over the next period.

And by then, he said, new vaccination programs and boosters would be needed. Some countries, such as the US and UK, have already signaled they could launch a Covid-19 booster injection within a year, but given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the epidemic, vaccine and strain, there is growing pressure on governments to mobilize booster injection programs There is.

