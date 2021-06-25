Dollar closes as traders brace for US inflation data





Chart: Global exchange rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) – The US dollar held close to its multi-month highs on Friday as investors suspiciously awaited US inflation data, while the pound suffered modest losses after that Bank of England (BoE) policymakers have moved away from lower interest rates.

Early trade in Asia was flat, with the euro remaining below its 200-day moving average at $ 1.1930 and the yen just below a 15-month low of 110.955 to the dollar.

The dollar hit its highest levels since March against the euro last week – and its highest since March 2020 against the yen – after the US Federal Reserve surprised markets by forecasting more interest rate hikes. sooner than expected in 2023.

Later rhetoric from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell appears to have calmed bond and equity markets’ nerves over impending hikes, but the dollar has held up its gains and traders are wary of further hikes if inflation is higher provided that.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the basic personal consumption expenditure index to post year-over-year gains of 3.4%, an increase even faster than the high pace of nearly three decades of 3.1% recorded last month. The data is due at 12:30 GMT.

“The dollar may jump if inflation surprises on the upside,” said Joe Capurso, head of international economics at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. “Upward inflation surprises have been the trend in the United States recently,” he said.

The stronger dollar kept other majors in check throughout the week, even against currencies where rate hikes are expected to land earlier than in the US.

The New Zealand dollar rallied above its 200-day moving average of $ 0.7063, but it remains well below February highs above 74 cents. In Australia, despite booming terms of trade, the Aussie held steady at $ 0.7584.

“A more balanced outlook for the dollar prevails after the Fed’s decisive policy change,” Westpac strategist Sean Callow said.

“The strong Australian dollar support from commodity prices produced fair value estimates in the mid-1980s,” he said.

“Yet recent price action took place in the mid-1970s. Risk appetite seeming resilient, any narrowing of this gap likely depends on the extent of the (Fed)-inspired US dollar rally “.

The US dollar index was held stable at 91.833, after peaking at 92.408 a week ago, but without the lows below 90 it hit in May.

The pound had started to move away from its post-Fed lows, but was the weakest G10 currency overnight and fell 0.3% after the BoE gave no hint that it was in a hurry to raise rates and warned of “premature tightening”. Read more

“Some in the market have obviously positioned themselves for a less conciliatory or hawkish tilt,” said Tapas Strickland, director of economics and markets at National Australia Bank.

In emerging markets, the Mexican peso hit a two-week high after a surprise hike in benchmark interest rates. Read more

Bitcoin was stable at $ 34,380 and heading for a small weekly loss as it recovered most of a fall below $ 30,000.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

