Which countries are on the UK’s Green List for Quarantine-Free Travel?





The UK government has announced the latest changes to the traffic light system for international travel.

To this day, the green list includes 11 countries and territories. This means you do not need to quarantine (COVID-19 test negative) when entering the UK from these places.

However, after Northern Ireland executives updated their green list earlier today, the UK government has now confirmed that 15 additional destinations will be added to the no-quarantine list.

Now a full list of territories and countries that no longer require quarantine to enter the UK.

Anguilla (Wednesday, June 30 from 04:00 BST) Antigua and Barbuda (Wednesday, June 30 from 04:00 BST) Balearic Islands, Australia (Wednesday, June 30 from 04:00 BST) Barbados (Wednesday 30 June from 04:00 BST) From 04:00 BST) Bermuda (Departs Wednesday 30 June 04:00 BST) British Antarctic Territory (Wednesday 30 June from 04:00 BST) British Indian Ocean Territory (Wednesday 30 June from 04:00 BST) British Virgin Islands (6 Wednesday 30th June from 04:00BST) BruneiCayman Island (Wednesday 30th June from 04:00BST) Dominica (Wednesday 30th June from 04:00BST) Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Gibraltar Grenada (Wednesday 30th June 04:00BST) From) Iceland Israel and Jerusalem Madeira (Wednesday 30 June from 04:00 BST) Malta (Wednesday 30 June from 04:00 BST) Montserrat (Wednesday 30 June from 04:00 BST) Pitcairn Islands, New Zealand (6 Wednesday, May 30th from 04:00BST) South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Singapore Turks and Caicos Islands (Wednesday from 04:00BST to June 30th)

This amendment will undoubtedly be a huge win for the tourism industry in Balearic, Madeira and Malta, but those hoping for a trip to the Greek islands will be disappointed.

Mainland Portugal and Azores remain on the Amber list.

Quarantine is not required if a fully vaccinated traveler is moving to an amber list country.

In addition to posting the updated green list, UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps tweeted a surprise announcement that “a fully vaccinated UK resident will not need to quarantine when traveling in amber list countries”.

Details of the plan have not been released, but more information will be revealed next month, according to Shapps.

Additionally, a new addition to the red list has been added, which effectively bans all travel from these countries.

Joining the red list is:

Dominican Republic Eritrea Haiti Kuwait Mongolia Tunisia Uganda

Starts Wednesday, June 30th at 04:00 BST.

