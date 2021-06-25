Boman and Hammer advance to U.S. Olympic Trials final





Ties of History EUGENE, South Dakota alumni of track and field Lara Boman and Ben Hammer advanced to the final of their respective throwing events at the US Olympic Trials Thursday night at Hayward Field.

Hammer is one of 12 discus throwers to advance to the final. He will compete at 5:30 p.m. CT on Friday for the chance to represent the United States at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Hammer clocked a life record of 200-2 (61.03m) in his second throw of the competition. He was the only individual in the 25-man field to record a season or a personal best in the preliminary competition. Hammer, seeded 21st in the field, enters the final in sixth position.

Hammer, a native of Dell Rapids, South Dakota, has twice competed at the NCAA Championships on Discus. He set the South Dakota and Summit League record in the event (196-6).

Boman is one of 12 hammer throwers to advance to the final. She will compete at 6:05 p.m. CT on Saturday for the chance to represent the United States at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Boman threw a lifetime best shot of 227-7 (69.37m) on her second attempt of the competition. She entered the field with the seventh highest mark this season and entered the final with the seventh highest mark in the preliminaries. This is his Olympic Trials debut in the United States.

Boman, a native of Edina, Minnesota, first came to Vermillion as a member of the Coyote football team. After an injury forced her out of the sport, she started pitching for the very first time in 2017. Under the tutelage of Olympic hammer thrower AG Kruger, Boman was a Summit League champion the following year. and qualified for the NCAA Championships by her elder. season. She graduated with the South Dakota program and the Summit League record in the event (213-9).

Former Emily Grove also competed in the women’s pole vault on Thursday night. She could not pass the opening height of 14-1 (4.30 m). Grove was making his third Olympic Trials appearance in the United States, having previously competed in a Coyote uniform in 2012 and 2016.

South Dakota sent six athletes to the US Olympic Trials. Former student Chris Nilsen punched his ticket to the Olympics on Monday in the men’s pole vault. The final preliminary competition is Zack Anderson in the high jump tomorrow at 5 p.m.

