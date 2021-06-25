UK’s A&E Department Surges Child Infections | children’s health





The A&E department is treating a sudden surge of young children suffering from an infection that can only be seen in winter after rules about social contact were relaxed, doctors said.

Demand for already overwhelmed emergency rooms is growing as anxious parents bring their preschoolers with high body temperature and difficulty breathing.

Dr Dan Magnus, a children’s emergency medicine consultant at the Royal Hospital of Bristol, set a new record for the number of children we saw in a 24-hour period in our department on Monday. We are effectively operating winter-level emergency room response in the summer.

Similarly, the number of children attending Watford General Hospital with fever has surged from 20 per week in early February to over 100 at the beginning of this month.

Dr Richard Burridge, pediatric consultant and Head of Children’s A&E, said: The number of children with a fever tripled in early June than in 2020, a decrease due to Covid and twice the number of children seen in June. is. In 2019, much higher than the children we’ve seen before [emergency department].

Most of the children involved are cared for by relatives or attend day care, such as day care, and are not yet in school. Usually there are mild respiratory conditions such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), bronchiolitis, paraflu, or rhinovirus, the symptoms of which are cough, runny nose and fever.

These infections, which are usually mild, usually appear in the winter. But the easing of the lockdown means children will be exposed to them this summer as they come into contact with other children again, said the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health.

A survey conducted by the Leicester Royal Infirmary and Children’s Specialty Hospitals in Glasgow, Birmingham, Liverpool found that 23,661 children attended A&E in May. In 2019, before Covid, 21,046 people asked for help. More than 70% are considered to be able to wait for a doctor’s consultation, but about 25% are determined to need urgent help.

University president Dr Camilla Kingdon warned parents that children with such conditions may have to wait a lot at A&E because they don’t get seriously ill. Parents should seek help from their GP, local pharmacy or NHS111 rather than A&E, she said.

Many emergency rooms have been overwhelmed, resulting in a particularly sharp increase in the number of young children attending. Some have seen the highest number of children in their department, and waiting times can be exorbitant, she said.

Behind the recent sharp rise, Kingdon added, is a return to socializing in playgroups, nurseries and other settings.

There has been a significant increase in normal childhood infections, which usually begin in late September and winter. However, due to the lockdown, many young children didn’t have these when they didn’t mix with the other kids last winter.

So these are a lot of things going around all at once and that’s pretty rare at this time of the year. In the same way, other countries, such as Australia, saw an increase in RSV and other respiratory infections when lockdowns were eased, despite the summer.

To reassure worried parents, the university, which represents children’s specialists, said the child’s immune system remained unchanged after months of little or no social contact.

Dr. Liz Whittaker, the epidemiological director, said: “We weren’t worried about these rising infections. They are not more serious or unusual. It’s all happening now, not winter, as children start to mix again.

Children’s immune systems are strong, and not all are infected with these viruses. They are certainly no more vulnerable than they were before the closure. Some parents are more likely to lose a bit of confidence in their judgment, which is not surprising. Their children are fine.

Professor Martin Marshall, chair of the Royal College of GPs, has advised parents to take simple self-care measures such as giving paracetamol or ibuprofen to their child and using a GP, pharmacy, or 111 telephone line as an appropriate first-call port.

Dr Michelle Jacobs of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, representing A&E physicians, warned parents with these symptoms to take their children to A&E, which could delay treatment by more than four hours. It is difficult and painful for parents and children.

A NHS spokesperson said: The NHS in the UK has tried and tested a plan to combat the increase in infection among children, and will continue to make adjustments based on further advice from Public Health England. If you care for your children and need advice, NHS 111, GP and pharmacies and A&E are available.

