



You’re sitting in the driver’s seat now, UK, howling the man from a used car website ad; The Union Jack has spread everywhere, from ministerial briefing rooms to supermarket aisles, steadily wiping out the once promising Scotland The Brand.

And now, like British cherry cakes, here’s One Britain One Nation, a celebrity-sponsored campaign. It is specifically designed to encourage people to sing a song about how England is a country, on this day of 25 June. It is a powerful country with values ​​that make it very special.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter

One Britain One Nation is an interesting campaign in itself. Founded by West Yorkshire Senior Police Officer Karsh Singh, OBON is more used as a common language on the left to celebrate Britain’s multicultural nature and values ​​that can unite its diverse nation. In keeping with the Scottish government’s own citizenship policy, One Britain offers a clear message that embraces all of us, regardless of race, nationality, creed, color or creed, regardless of whether we were born or choose to live in the UK. Says. here.

But the trouble starts when you start to associate kindness, pride, and respect as distinctively British, draping them in the Union flag, and associating them with an expression of profound loyalty to the British monarch and country.

This is a type of patriotism that seeks to deny the substantive traditions of republican, socialist and internationalist ideas throughout England. Of course, it shows the complete indifference to Britain’s actual constitutional history as a union of four, not one.

However, One Britain One Nation is a one-man campaign with some notable support. The school has no obligation to participate and the rest of us can ignore it.

With the current government’s too typical amateurism in dealing with constitutional and cultural issues, Westminster Government Education Secretary Gavin Williamson puts weight on supporting the campaign and urging schools across the UK to get involved.

Like most Westminster Tories of his generation, Gavin Williamson doesn’t know as much about the other three nations of the Commonwealth as he, of course, cares about the other three. He goes unnoticed that, on a given day, most Scottish and Northern Irish schools are either in the process of breaking up for the summer, or have already been.

So, it is not surprising to support the British Misconception, which wraps the British Misconceptions in red, white and blue, despite growing sensitivity to the current political situation in Northern Ireland and ongoing tensions over a second independence. Scottish referendum.

And it’s probably due to this pervasive amateurism about Britain’s multinational nature, including the lack of full interest in the changes that led to Britain’s 1998 succession settlement, and beyond that, Britain’s Conservatives can’t refrain from re-floating from time to time. A giant red herring on a proposal to allow all Scots in England to vote in a future referendum for independence. It reappeared last weekend.

Now, as every veteran of the Scottish constitutional debate has known for decades, this proposal is to mix up metaphors. Not just a red herring, but a dead parrot in the real concept. In practical politics, the referendum results held in the Commonwealth by votes of those who live in Scotland voted for independence but who do not live here are, of course, unsustainable and the secret to endless conflict and malice. sense.

But other than that, I have to say that, in terms of most modern ideas about citizenship and democracy, this kind of voting proposal for an indigenous or ethnic base is remarkably backwards.

Geographic definitions of citizenship, as generally accepted by the Scottish government, tend to be progressive and focus on the realities of people’s daily lives and their hopes for the future. Ethnic and naturalists tend to be reactionary, while people stress historical identities that are powerless to change and tend to divide communities that need to build a future together.

The idea of ​​dividing the Scottish community in that way is terrifying and disgusting. But that’s where the story of a franchise defined by birth inevitably leads. And if Westminster’s politicians weren’t so educated about the politics of the countries they rule, and indeed about the politics of the countries in general, they would be ashamed to even raise an offer.

But this is where we stand now, five years after the EU referendum. Enthusiasm to celebrate a new global UK project by signing environmentally illiterate trade deals with countries 10,000 miles from nostalgic schoolboy government, severing ties with nearest neighbors and trampling on British identity and sensitivities. I did. ethnic minority.

Of course, in the long run, reactionary political projects that aim to curb differences and homogenize cultures tend to collapse under the weight of their own contradictions, and in the process spawn a new wave of progressive politics.

However, in 21st century circumstances, all bets may be turned off. And now, while the idea of ​​One Britain One Nation comes to mind, Britain, which is opposed by millions, awaits leadership and vision that will bring better times when we get our hands on it.

