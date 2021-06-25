The United States will keep approximately 650 troops in Afghanistan after its withdrawal





WASHINGTON (AP) About 650 US troops are expected to remain in Afghanistan to ensure the safety of diplomats after the main US military force completes its withdrawal, much of which is expected to occur over the next two weeks, officials said on Thursday. Americans to The Associated Press. .

In addition, several hundred additional US forces will remain at Kabul airport, potentially until September, to help Turkish troops provide security, on a temporary basis until a more formal security operation led by Turkey is in place, officials said. Overall, officials said the United States expects the U.S. military and coalition command, its leaders and most troops to be out by July 4, or shortly thereafter. , meeting an ambitious deadline that commanders worked out months ago.

Officials were not authorized to discuss the details of the withdrawal and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The departure of most of the more than 4,000 troops who have been in the country in recent months comes well ahead of the deadline for President Joe Bidens’ withdrawal on September 11. And it comes against a backdrop of accelerating Taliban gains on the battlefield, fueling fears that the Afghan government and its military will collapse within months.

Officials have repeatedly stressed that security at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport is an essential condition for keeping any US diplomatic personnel in Afghanistan. Yet the decision to keep additional troops there for several months makes it harder for the Biden administration to declare a real end to the Americas’ longest war until late fall. And it keeps the besieged country at the forefront of US national security challenges, even as the White House tries to put the 20-Year War behind it and focus more on threats from China and the United States. Russia.

In a statement Thursday evening, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that, as Biden ordered, the United States will complete the withdrawal by early September. Nothing has changed about this goal. Kirby said. The situation is dynamic and we review our progress daily. Speculations from anonymous sources about potential changes to this timeline should not be taken as predictive.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, meet with Biden at the White House on Friday. The two Afghan leaders are also due to meet at the Pentagon with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and possibly other administration officials, the Pentagon said.

The departure of most troops in early July had been questioned due to complications, including a COVID-19 outbreak at the United States Embassy and the pressure to obtain Afghan interpreters and others who helped the United States to leave the country. Officials said US commanders and NATO allies in Afghanistan were able to overcome logistical hurdles that could have prolonged the withdrawal process. But they also warned that plans in place for the final stages of the US military withdrawal could change if airport security deals fail or there are other major and unforeseen developments.

As recently as last week, there was talk of expanding the presence of US troops at Bagram airfield, north of Kabul, but officials said the US presence at the base is expected to end in the next few months. days.

The approximately 650 US troops who are expected to constitute a more permanent force presence in Afghanistan will provide security for the US Embassy and some continued support at the airport. Officials said the United States had agreed to leave a C-RAM or Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar system at the airport, along with troops to operate it, as part of a deal with Turkey. . The United States is also planning to leave aircrews for helicopter support at the airport.

Officials say Turkey has broadly agreed to ensure airport security as long as it receives support from US forces. US and Turkish military officials are meeting in Ankara this week to finalize the arrangements.

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Wednesday said there was no written agreement with the Turks on airport security yet. He said he didn’t want to talk about details until there is a final deal, but added, I feel very comfortable that security at Kabul airport will be maintained and the Turks will do so. part.

The departure of US troops, which began with Bidens’ announcement in April that he was ending US military engagement in Afghanistan, is accelerating as the administration continues its plan to evacuate tens of thousands of performers and others who worked with US forces during the war. and now fear for their safety.

A senior administration official said on Thursday that planning had picked up steam in recent days to resettle Afghans and their families in other U.S. countries or territories while their visa applications were processed. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss unannounced plans. The administration intends to carry out the evacuation later this summer, possibly in August, according to a second official familiar with the deliberations but not authorized to discuss it publicly.

The Pentagon has said the military is ready to assist the State Department if necessary, but has indicated that charter flights may be sufficient to move Afghan visa applicants, thus not necessarily requiring a military airlift.

Officials said NATO allies such as Germany were also on the verge of being completely out of the country.

Top Pentagon officials, including Austin, have been cautious in recent weeks when asked about the troop withdrawal, and have declined to provide public details on the departure of the remaining troops, citing security concerns.

