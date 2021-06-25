UK Covid travel rules subject to change without notice, minister warns | corona virus





The UK transport minister has refused to book foreign vacations for himself and his family, despite travel restrictions on several destinations being eased.

Grant Sapps warned anyone wanting to travel abroad that rules could change soon after Malta, Madeira and the Balearic Islands were added to the list of countries where travelers can return without quarantine.

But there were concerns throughout the besieged travel sector, as one prominent figure accused the government of being overly cautious.

Shapps said: People have to make their own decisions. If you’re in a situation where people want to run away from next week, this is the place to go for vacation purposes. Be aware of all the caveats about the risks of change.

And he acknowledged that the ongoing pandemic meant the status of some countries could change without notice, and that countries on the green watchlist would likely be subject to harsher restrictions again.

Who is booking a trip to anywhere this summer, travel insurance, checking flight availability, checking accommodation availability, everything will be very important this year. And I think people need to weigh whether it works for them or not, he told Sky News.

Asked if people would simply not travel abroad at all, he told BBC Breakfast: No, that’s not my message. Im a transport assistant if people are traveling domestically from the UK or abroad.

As you travel abroad this year, you should be aware that this pandemic has complications that didn’t exist or were a factor a few years ago. However, it is up to the individual to make that decision.

Vacation company On the Beach has said it won’t take new bookings in July and August, but uncertainty remains about the countries on their watchlist.

Airport Operators Association Minister Karen Dee, criticizing the ministers, said: The expansion of the Green List is welcome, but we also need to be realistic. This is not a meaningful restart for the aviation industry. To recover from an epidemic.

On Thursday evening, it was announced that Malta would belong to 14 new countries and territories that will be added to the Green List or Green Watch List from 4 AM next Wednesday.

Explaining the difference, Shapps said people returning from the country would not need to be quarantined if they tested negative for Covid before or after returning home. But he said ministers are more concerned about the green watchdog state. This included all newly added destinations except for Malta.

This list is reviewed every three weeks, so the next announcement will be on Thursday, July 15th.

