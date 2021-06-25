21 collaborations of community garden partners in urban agriculture in the United States received funding





June 24, 2021

Wilmington, DE – The United States Botanical Garden (USBG) and the American Public Gardens Association (Association) have partnered to support public gardens and their community partners engaged in urban agriculture and food crops to meet the challenges food security exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, USBG and the Association awarded $ 403,450 to 21 public garden partnerships across the United States that will foster public engagement and education in urban food culture and build capacity in urban food culture programs. urban agriculture. The Urban Agriculture Resilience Program aims to strengthen collaborations, promote resilience, and bring together best practices from across the United States.

The Delaware Center for Horticulture, Wilmington, DE is one of the recipient gardens. DCH will mobilize home gardeners and community centers to plant additional food crops this year, dedicate grow space at DCH’s ED Robinson Urban Farm for donation to local pantries, coordinate engagement and implementation for as other Delaware partners sign up, and will convert their educational gardening programs in person to virtual programs.

File photo: Volunteers from the Delaware Center for Horticulture and Bank of America plant 47 trees in and around the Delaware Humane Association grounds to provide shade for animals, reduce stormwater runoff on the property, and help to improve the soil of the old brownfield site on a street Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Wilmington Delaware. Photo by Saquan Stimpson

These funds will help participating programs in 16 states and Washington, DC integrate urban food culture and education while addressing the food security challenges facing their communities. The program aims to leverage the strength of public gardens by working with partners in their communities, ranging from schools, universities, and urban farms to pantries, community gardens, local government agencies and non-profit organizations. The Urban Agriculture Resilience Program will provide insight into successful approaches and future opportunities for public gardens and their partners to creatively use their unique strengths to advance food and agriculture education in urban communities.

The past year has underscored the widespread interest and need for urban agriculture programs that address food insecurity. We are excited to build on the success of last year’s Urban Agriculture Resilience Program and support innovative collaborations between public gardens and various partners in their communities, said Saharah MoonChapotin, Executive Director of the US Botanical Garden. . It’s inspiring to see these partners come together to extend the reach and deepen the impact of their programming.

We are proud to continue to partner with the United States Botanical Garden and offer these awards that provide opportunities to directly address knowledge gaps and food insecurity in 21 communities nationwide, said Casey. Sclar, executive director of the American Public Gardens Association. Through these awards, we will also continue to gain knowledge about what makes successful partnerships possible, thereby helping more gardens to be the resilient hubs of their communities.

The Urban Agriculture Resilience Program began in 2020 as a way for USBG and the Association to help public gardens continue urban agriculture and food crop programs facing funding and sustainability issues. capacity due to COVID-19.

Collaborations with public gardens and community partners that received funding in 2021 include:

Alabama

Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, in collaboration with Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Alabama Cooperative Extension System, Community Kitchens

Arizona

Desert Botanical Garden, in collaboration with Unlimited Potential, TigerMountainFoundation, The Orchard Community Learning Center and Roosevelt School District

Colorado

The Gardens on Spring Creek, in collaboration with the Larimer County Food Bank

Delaware

Delaware Center for Horticulture, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society File Photo: Bank of America volunteers dig a hole to plant 1 of 47 trees in and around the Delaware Humane Association property to provide shade for animals, reduce stormwater runoff on the property, and help improve the soil of the former brownfield site on A Street on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Wilmington Delaware. Photo by Saquan Stimpson

District of Colombia

Friends of the National Arboretum, in collaboration with the US National Arboretum

Georgia

Atlanta Botanical Garden, in collaboration with Truly Living Well Trees Atlanta, in collaboration with the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Resilience and the City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation

Illinois

The Morton Arboretum, in collaboration with Homan Grown, Stone Temple Baptist Church and Permaculture Chicago Teaching Institute

Michigan

University of Michigan Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum, in collaboration with Oakland Avenue Urban Farm, Detroit Black Community Food Security Network D-Town Farm

Minnesota

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, in collaboration with Pillsbury United Communities, WE WIN Institute, St. Paul City Schools, Plymouth Christian Youth Center, Kaleidoscope Place, North Point Health & Wellness Center Community Food Shelf and CAP Agency Food Shelf

Missouri

EarthDance, in collaboration with The Vine at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, Restorative Justice Movement and BTC St. Vincents Food Pantry

new York

Mary Mitchell Family and Youth Center, in collaboration with The New York Botanical Garden, Morris Campus Farm, La Finca del Sur and Morning Glory Community Garden Queens Botanical Garden, in collaboration with La Jornada Food Pantry at the Queens Museum

North Carolina

Ability Garden, in collaboration with New Hanover County Arboretum and Cooperative Extension, Wilmington Housing Authority

Ohio

Holden Forests & Gardens, in collaboration with Revolutionary Love Garden, Have a Hive and Lettuce Tree Farms

Pennsylvania

GrumblethorpeHistoric House & Gardens (PhilaLandmarks), in collaboration with Chef Gail Hinson, Johnson House Historic Site and Historic Fair Hill Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, in collaboration with East Park Revitalization Alliance, Neighborhood Gardens Trust Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, in collaboration with Homewood- BrushtonYMCA

Tennessee

Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum, in collaboration with The Museum of Infinite Outcomes

Washington

University of Washington Botanical Gardens, in collaboration with Intellectual House, UW Nutritional Sciences Program, UW Neighborhood Design / Build Studio and UW Program on the Environment

Wyoming

Friends of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, in collaboration with Wyoming Hunger Initiative

