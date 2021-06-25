We’re one step closer to a space flight launch as the UK government announces its environmental consultation response.





The government is announcing a consultative response to the Spaceflight Environment Target Guidelines, setting out how regulators should take climate change, air quality, noise and the marine environment into account when determining launch and spaceport license applications for the various spaceflights in the UK It opened the way for activity. future

The first launch into space from British territory marks another leap forward as the government today (25 June 2021) announced a response to a consultation on how regulators should meet environmental targets for spaceflight.

As part of a six-week consultation, the government will ensure that the regulatory body that will oversee all launch and space activities in the UK takes the environment into account when deciding to apply for a launch and space airport license so space travel is a modern, greener UK.

After the consultation response, the government will not propose changes to the four environmental targets covering climate change, air quality, noise, and the marine environment, but will provide some clarification to the guidelines.

These include the location of the spaceport on shore, the requirement that regulators assess the impact on the ocean as well as shorelines, estuaries and internal waters, and the requirement that operators use specific methods to estimate the likelihood of waking people up. Night release.

This work forms part of the government’s spaceflight program and will pave the way for future commercial spaceflight and scientific endeavors within the UK.

Transport Minister Rachel Maclean said:

Earth observations are essential to the UK’s global effort to better understand and address climate change.

Today is an important step towards our commitment to grow the UK space sector and solidify our role on a global scale by ushering in a new era of spaceflight for the country. And as we embark on this exciting development, we’ve made sure that launches from British land into space reflect our green ambitions for the future.

The UK space sector has already established technical expertise that is making a significant contribution to global efforts to monitor and understand the Earth’s environment. By bringing spaceflight to British soil, this expertise can be put to better use while benefiting the economy and job market.

The 2018 Space Industry Act and its regulations are an important part of the government’s commercial spaceflight program. It aims to make the UK the first country in Europe to achieve a small satellite launch, generate growth for the UK economy and build a foundation for continued market growth and commercial sustainability.

The Act requires applicants for a spaceport or launch pilot license to submit an environmental impact assessment as part of their application, which becomes part of all decisions when determining license applications and conditions.

Regulators are expected to start accepting license applications later this summer, when the regulations take effect, with first launches from UK spaceports expected from 2022.

