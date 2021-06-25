US Equity Futures Rise As S&P 500 Heads To Best Week Since April





US equity futures rose on Friday, with the S&P 500 heading for its best week since April in a comeback after last week’s collapse prompted by concerns about a Federal Reserve tightening.

Dow Jones Industrial average futures rose 89 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.2%.

The S&P 500, which closed at a record high Thursday, is up 2.4% for the week so far, which would be its best gain since early April. The Dow Jones is up 2.7% this week and the Nasdaq is up 2.4% since last Friday.

Nike shares jumped 12% in pre-market trading, helping to bolster sentiment for the Dow. After the bell, the company reported earnings of 93 cents per share, far exceeding Refinitiv’s consensus estimate of 42 cents per share. Revenue was $ 12.34 billion, beating consensus forecast of $ 11.01 billion. Digital sales are up 41% from last year and 147% from two years ago.

Shares of major US banks exploded after the Federal Reserve announced that the industry could easily withstand a severe recession. The Fed, releasing the results of its annual stress test, said all 23 institutions in the 2021 review remained “well above” minimum capital requirements during a hypothetical economic slowdown. The move allowed banks to increase their dividends and buy back more shares, which was put on hold during the pandemic.

Bank of America and Wells Fargo grew 1.4% and 2% in pre-release, respectively.

Investors will be watching a key indicator of inflation on Friday morning when the Commerce Department releases the Core Index of Personal Consumption Expenditure. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect prices to rise 3.4% in May from a year earlier. Economists also estimate that prices rose 0.6% from April to May.

The index captures the price movements of a variety of goods and services. It is also generally considered to be a broader measure of inflation because it captures changes in consumer behavior and has a broader scope than the Department of Labor’s consumer price index.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 322 points and the S&P 500 hit a new record high of 4,266.49 after gaining 0.6%.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite hit a new high of 14,369.71 as investors continued to invest in growth stocks. Cathie Wood’s flagship fund, ARK Innovation, rose 1.5% and turned positive for the year.

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the White House has reached an infrastructure deal with a bipartisan group of senators. Lawmakers worked for weeks to craft a roughly $ 1 trillion package that could pass through Congress with support from both sides. The framework will include $ 579 billion in new spending on transportation like roads, bridges and railroads, electric vehicle infrastructure and electric transit, among others.

Caterpillar shares jumped 2.6% on optimism over an infrastructure deal on Thursday. Shares were another 1% higher in pre-market trading on Friday.

On the flip side on Friday, FedEx plunged 4% in pre-market trading despite both higher and lower earnings results. FedEx also gave good annual prospects.

Last week, the Dow Jones fell 3.5% and the S&P 500 lost 1.9% as the Federal Reserve moved forward on its interest rate hike schedule.

