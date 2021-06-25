2021: International Day for the Eradication of Sexual Violence in Conflict: UK Statement





thank you chair

On June 19th, we celebrate the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict. We pay tribute to the victims, survivors and people around the world who gave their lives to end conflict-related sexual violence. Rape and other forms of sexual violence continue to be used as weapons of war in conflicts around the world. These crimes range from individual cruelty to deliberate torture and systematic ethnic cleansing campaigns. The UK government is committed to ending these horrific acts of violence.

Since it first launched the Sexual Violence Prevention Initiative in Conflict in 2012, the UK has committed more than 48 million people to this important cause. We are focusing on two key goals. First, it strengthens the road to justice for all survivors and holds the perpetrators accountable. Second, improve support for survivors, including addressing the stigma they face. In doing so, we have a responsibility to ensure that our policies are ethical and effective in supporting survivors. We must listen to the survivors. And put a survivor-d, survivor-d approach at the center of our policy.

At our Standing Committee last year, we talked about launching a global consultation on the draft Murad Code to strengthen justice for survivors and prevent re-trauma of survivors when gathering evidence of these crimes. The final version of the code will be released next year.

Last year we launched the Manifesto of Mankind with our Faith and Faith Leaders. The first declaration calls for the prevention of sexual violence in conflict and condemns the stigma that survivors face too often. It calls for unifying multiple beliefs and beliefs on a common front and supporting survivors of sexual violence internationally to challenge the undermining of social norms.

Children born as a result of sexual violence in conflict may be the most marginalized. We must make sure they are not forgotten. In response, we are working to develop and launch a model framework for the well-being of children born of conflict-related sexual violence. This framework aims to fundamentally change the way children born of sexual violence are perceived and supported in conflict-affected and post-conflict situations.

At the recent G7 summit in Cornwall, the Leaders Summit communiqu condemned the horrific nature of sexual violence in conflict and stressed that these crimes can consist of war crimes and crimes against humanity. We’ve worked to address the worrisome global increase in gender-based violence we’ve seen during the pandemic. We will do this through the empowerment of women and by expanding support and implementation of evidence-based, survivor-centered measures.

The UK Chairman’s wife will continue to push for international action to prevent and end conflict-related sexual violence. We will work to ensure that a survivor-centered approach is at the heart of our international response and that children born of sexual violence are not marginalized and supported. thank you chair

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos