The complexion of the American football team is changing | Richmond Free Press





With 15 players of color on a roster of 23, the United States men’s soccer team is diverse like never before.

Now the Americans are hoping the team wins like never before.

The United States, despite its size, wealth and global dominance in many sports including women’s football, has never won the FIFA World Cup.

The best result was a tie for third place in 1930. The Americans did not even qualify for the world event in 2018, a major embarrassment. Previously, he had failed to qualify for all the World Cups from 1954 to 1986.

Over the decades, the American team have taken eight World Cup wins, six draws and 19 losses while coming out of the net 62-37.

There are positive signs that this lap could be different in the run-up to the 2022 World Cup qualifying rounds in Doha, Qatar.

With the dual themes of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging and One Nation, One Team, the Americans are so far 6-1 in international competition.

The most important victory was a 3-2 overtime decision against Mexico on June 6 in the Nations League final in Denver. The United States followed with a 4-0 rout from Costa Rica in a friendly game played in Utah.

Next up is the CONCACAF Gold Cup with games July 11, 15 and 18 in Kansas City. Next come the qualifiers for the World Cup, with 13 matches from September 2 to March 30, 2022.

This is the first time that the American team has been made up of a majority of racial minorities. Of the 11 starters in the victory over Mexico, seven were not white.

Here is the list :

DeAndre Yedlin, 27, defenseman, of Seattle, Washington.

Kellyn Acosta, 25, midfielder, Plano, Texas.

Zackary Steffen, 26, goaltender, Coatesville, Pa.

Sergino Dest, 20, defense, Netherlands Weston McK-

ennie, 22, midfielder, Little Elm, Texas Mark McKenzie, 22, defense, Bronx, NY, and

John Brooks, 28, defense, Berlin, Germany.

The other colored players are Tyler Adams, Reggie Cannon, Sebastian Lletget, Yunus Musah, David Ochoa, Antonee Robinson, Jordan Siebatcheu and Tim Weah.

The complexion of American teams has gradually changed on the football field. But it took about 60 years from 1930 to 1990 to happen.

The first African Americans to represent the United States at the FIFA World Cup were Desmond Armstrong and Jimmy Black at the 1990 event in Italy.

Armstrong is from Washington, DC, and Black, now deceased, was from Milwaukee.

The current edition does everything possible to reach all Americans.

Disturbingly, there were ugly anti-gay chants and plastic bottles thrown in by crowds during the fiery match against Mexico, resulting in many deportations.

As a sign of inclusion, the Americans wore Rainbow Pride jerseys in the friendly against Costa Rica.

It’s a way for the American team to ask all Americans to come on board and enjoy the hoped-for trip to Qatar. One nation, one team.

