UK competition watchdog investigating Google and Amazon for fake reviews





UK competition regulators have launched an investigation into Amazon and Google for fake reviews of sites that could deceive consumers.

Competition and market authorities said the two companies may not have done enough to detect and eliminate fake reviews or take action against those responsible for them. Regulators have said that if a tech company is found to be in violation of consumer protection laws, it could appear in court.

The update follows a Financial Times study of Amazon’s product reviews last year, exposing a lucrative ecosystem where users leave thousands of 5-star ratings on the site.

Investigation by whom? In February, an ecosystem of websites offering review manipulation services designed for gaming listings on the Amazon marketplace was unveiled. The company said “potentially hundreds of thousands of [reviews are] Bought and sold for as little as £5 each.”

The CMA said on Friday that Amazon may have failed to prevent sellers from tampering with product listings, including receiving positive reviews from other products and using them on their own. We are also working with other social media sites, including Instagram and Facebook, regarding fake review deals.

In April, Facebook promised to ban or suspend users who repeatedly set up groups and profiles to trade fake or misleading reviews, including deceptive negative posts used by competitors to hit their competitors.

Andrea Coscelli, Chief Executive Officer of CMA, said, “Our concern is that millions of online shoppers may be misled by reading fake reviews and then spending their money on these recommendations. “Similarly, it’s simply not fair for law-abiding businesses to lose while some businesses fake five-star reviews to make their products or services stand out the most.”

He added: “We are investigating concerns that Amazon and Google are not sufficient to prevent or eliminate fake reviews to protect our customers and honest business. It’s important that these technology platforms take responsibility and be prepared to take action if they aren’t doing enough. “

Amazon said in a statement: “To earn the trust of our customers, we have invested significant resources in preventing fake or incentivized reviews from appearing in our stores. We work hard to ensure that our reviews accurately reflect the experiences our customers have with our products. ”

“We will continue to support CMA’s inquiries and we have confirmed that nothing has been found about our business.”

As Google said: “Our strict policy clearly states that reviews must be based on real-world experience, and if we find a policy violation, we take action from removal of malicious content to disabling user accounts. We look forward to continuing to work with CMA to share more about how our industry-leading technical and review team is helping users find relevant and useful information on Google. “

Video: Amazon and the Problem of Fake Reviews

