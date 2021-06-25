Harris to visit US-Mexico border





During the trip, the vice president will visit the El Paso Central Processing Center, a U.S. customs and border protection facility, and is expected to speak with migrants there. She will do a walking tour, attend an operational briefing and hold a conversation with advocates for faith-based NGOs and providers of shelters and legal services. At the end of her trip, she will answer questions from the press.

Harris is expected to be accompanied on the trip by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Senate Judicial Chairman Dick Durbin and Texas Democratic Representative Veronica Escobar.

The visit to El Paso comes amid a handful of criticisms that have followed Harris since being commissioned by President Joe Biden to lead diplomatic efforts in the Northern Triangle to fight immigration.

Harris endured a difficult first overseas trip – his two-day stint through Mexico and Guatelmala – with sources telling CNN at the time that the trip left some officials puzzled as to his bumpy answers to questions whether she will go to the border.

“At one point, you know, we’re going to the border,” Harris said in an interview with NBC News while on a trip to Central America. “We went to the border. So all this, all this, all this stuff about the border. We went to the border. We went to the border.”

But when told she still hadn’t visited the border, Harris said, “… and I haven’t been to Europe. And I mean, I don’t – I don’t understand why. you do, “said Harris with a laugh, adding,” I don’t underestimate the importance of the border. “

This response only intensified criticism from the GOP over his absence at the border.

When asked if the border trip was essentially the administration giving in to pressure from Republicans, Harris chief spokesperson Symone Sanders told reporters on a call Thursday night that “this administration does not take inspiration from Republican critics, nor from the former President of the United States of America. ”

“We said many times… that she would go to the border. She’s been there before, she would go back. She would go when it was appropriate, when it made sense. And that trip tomorrow, that the timing, that was. is what made sense for the vice president’s schedule, but also for our partners on the ground, ”added Sanders.

Sanders called the visit part of a “cause and effect” strategy, calling Harris’ efforts in Guatemala and Mexico to tackle the cause and his upcoming visit to the border to tackle the effect. . It is despite months of aid struggles both publicly and privately that Harris’ goal is no border.

Officials also said the trip would contrast with the Trump administration’s immigration and border policies, with Sanders calling El Paso the “birthplace” of the Trump administration’s family separation policy on Thursday, pointing to towards a 2017 pilot program.

A record number of unaccompanied children have entered the United States this spring, further escalating criticism from the GOP of the handling of the Biden administration. CBP met more than 180,000 migrants at the southern border in May, putting the United States on track to exceed the number of border crossings in fiscal 2019.

While in West Texas, Harris will not be visiting nearby Fort Bliss, where migrant children who have crossed the US-Mexico border on their own still spend extended time in temporary government facilities, raising concerns among lawyers , who say the conditions are inadequate for children.

Tyler Moran, special assistant to the president of immigration for the White House Home Policy Council, noted during Thursday’s call with reporters that improvements have been made to the facility, including the addition of 50 mental health professionals on site and increased case management. services.

“The administration is concerned about these reports and we know the HHS has taken action to address it. We take this very seriously. This is serious for the president and vice president. And we know it is. important for HHS to get to the bottom of the page and ensure the highest standards are met, ”Sanders added.

Asked about Harris’ next trip, Biden said Thursday that Harris had “done a great job so far.”

“(L) the reason why it is important for her to come down, she has now set the criteria, after speaking with the president of Mexico and Guatemala, visiting the region, to find out what we need to do,” said Biden to reporters in the White House East House.

CNN’s Jasmine Wright, Priscilla Alvarez, and Jeremy Diamond contributed to this report.

