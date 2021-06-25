UK faces summer food shortage due to truck driver shortage | food and beverage industry





The country, which has lost 100,000 truck drivers to Covid and Brexit, faces a summer of food shortages likened to a series of electricity cuts, the industry chief warns.

In a letter to Boris Johnson, they warned of a crisis in the supply chain and called for emergency intervention to allow Eastern European drivers to return to the country on special visas similar to those issued to farm pickers.

They said a worker shortage in warehouses and food processing centers is affecting the packaging of food on supermarket shelves.

Tesco’s bosses raised the issue last week at a meeting with Transport Minister Charlotte Vere, warning that vacancies generate 48 tonnes of food waste each week.

A source at the supermarket chain said the truck driver shortage is having the biggest impact on fresh, short-lived food.

Peterborough blueberry farmer James Mee said a short-lived food shortage could hit Wimbledon, synonymous with British strawberries.

He warned that without government intervention, food could rot in the fields, raising concerns about late summer crop harvests and soft fruits.

From a shipping company we’ve been using for years, we’ve been told that we can only harvest fruit once a week. However, the shelf life of the fruit is only 5 days, so it must be harvested daily. If we can’t get fruit in the supermarket, that’s incredibly important, Mee said.

The Guardian arrived at Doncaster Sheffield Airport to respond to the crisis, but spoke to a Polish driver who lived in pre-Brexit Poland who was denied entry by border forces because there was not enough evidence to support a settlement at the airport. status claim.

Road Haulage Association chief executive Richard Burnett said there is a huge shortage of HGV drivers, our estimate of somewhere between 85,000 and 100,000.

We’re weeks away from the niche on the shelf, and it’s as serious as that, he added.

A recent RHA survey of 796 companies employing 45,000 drivers found that all companies had vacancies.

We’re telling the government that HGV drivers need to be put on the tribal job list urgently. We need to get the labor pool fast because we can’t train them fast enough and we have to close this gap. UK HGV drivers will soon be on summer vacation, which means they won’t be replenished. So the problem will only get worse, Burnett said.

Shane Brennan, Chief Executive Officer of Cold Chain Federation, which represents refrigerated food warehouses across the country, said: “We see large vacancies in key roles, drivers play the most important role, but also large in our production line, the packaging line. Showing vacancies. We’ve seen intermittent supply chain failures in retail and hospitality, which are built on a weekly basis.

He said demand for refrigerated food warehouses has reached Christmas levels as closures are eased and will only get worse as the country approaches freedom days and hospitality venues open.

I think it will be like a series of rolling blackouts where we’ll see what we’re short on, the shelves are replenished, and again we’re running short. Brennan added that demand is unpredictable and will continue as long as the workforce is tight.

The letter to the Prime Minister was signed by the Food and Beverage Federation, the British Frozen Food Federation, the Wholesale Distribution Federation, the Cold Chain Federation, the Meat Producers Association and the British Beer and Bar Association.

We firmly believe that the intervention of the Prime Minister’s Office is the only way to stop critical supply chains from failing at unprecedented and unimaginable levels. Supermarkets are not already receiving expected food stocks, they said, resulting in significant waste.

Trucking in the UK has been driven by Eastern European drivers in recent years, but Brexit and Covid have created the perfect storm for the sector, Burnett said.

It is unknown whether Europeans who have traditionally held these roles have left because of Brexit or have not yet been able to return to the epidemic due to the coronavirus, but Burnett said it is a very real issue.

He said there was a risk that food supplies outside the UK could also be hurt if something is not done quickly.

The Brexit overhaul was fully implemented on the continent on January 1, but in the UK it has been phased in for over a year, and truck parks in Kent and elsewhere are not yet fully operational.

If the grace period for food inspection is over and Europeans aren’t ready to do the paperwork yet, we could face some really serious problems in terms of the food supply chain, Burnett said.

We asked the Department for Transport for comment.

