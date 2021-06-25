Balearic authorities urge Madrid to tighten Covid controls on UK tourists | Spain





Authorities in the Balearic Islands, the only Spanish region to be added to the UK’s green list for quarantine-free travel, are urging the central government to tighten controls on vacationers arriving from the UK.

Last month, Spain began allowing travelers to the UK without the need to provide a negative corona test. The move to save the more than 18 million British tourists who visited in the years before the pandemic contrasts with a push to tighten stricter restrictions on British tourists in the EU in light of the rapid spread of the delta strain. .

British Transport Minister Grant Shapps said the Balearic Islands will be one of the territories to be added to the UK Green List starting next Wednesday. This means travelers do not need to quarantine when they return to the UK.

The Balearic government welcomed the news, but Spain has urged Britain to match other EU countries that require British tourists to present a negative coronavirus test or vaccination certificate.

Weve has asked the Spanish government to control the arrival of people coming from the UK, Iago Negueruela, a regional official in charge of economy and tourism, said late Thursday.

Regional leader Francina Armengol reflected these feelings. Weve worked hard to get here and wrote on Twitter that the state must protect the strong health situation in the Balearic Islands. Spanish officials added that strict and safe entry controls should be established for British tourists.

The 14-day infection rate in Balearic is 48 per 100,000 people. The region’s green listing status was announced hours after the central government linked 400 coronavirus cases to a Spanish student who recently traveled to Mallorca.

EU member states are contemplating how to address the demand for tourism resumption, with delta variants expected to account for 90% of all EU cases over the next few months.

This week Angela Merkel urged EU countries to follow Germany’s lead in imposing a 14-day quarantine on UK travelers. In France, fully vaccinated vacationers can enter without quarantine, according to Politico, and Belgium will ban most travelers from the UK from Saturday, except for EU and Schengen residents, as well as those with close family members within the country. Exceptions.

In Malta, local media reported that, despite its green listing status, only fully vaccinated British tourists were set to enter without quarantine. According to the Malta Times, the Maltese government said the decision was made to protect the health of residents and tourists in light of the strain reported in the UK.

