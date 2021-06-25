Verdant Microgrid Secures $ 150 Million Funding Through Holding Company Blackstone ClearGen





Posted: Jun 25, 2021

Through:

Verdant Microgrid, a developer of distributed generation projects ranging from 1MW to 20MW primarily for commercial and industrial (C&I) customers, has secured a US $ 150 million financing agreement to continue operations.

The company has entered into the deal with ClearGen, an energy efficiency and sustainable infrastructure finance group that provides flexible capital to developers, energy service companies (ESCOs), equipment manufacturers and utilities . ClearGen is backed by asset management firm Blackstone Group, which claims to have $ 149 billion in assets under management.

Verdant Microgrid’s projects typically include solar PV, battery energy storage, cogeneration systems (CHP), backup generators and other technologies like wind turbines. Case studies of the company’s projects listed on its website include a micro-grid deployed at a food manufacturing and distribution facility in New York City, which consists of a 1 MW cogeneration system, a panel rooftop solar power plant of 3 MW and a battery storage system of 1.5 MW / 6 MWh.

In this case, the customer’s electricity demand peaks at three hours per day by 50% from their already high base load demand. The micro-grid allows the facility to reduce the demand charges levied by its utility provider by reducing peaks. Verdant described it as a good example of a technology agnostic micro-grid solution tailored to a specific customer’s needs. Some aspects of the project, such as the custom installation to allow the system to melt snow from the solar panels, made it costly on capital, but the high application fees of being located in a congested area made it expensive. made returns more profitable.

Other examples of projects in different locations in the United States include indoor and outdoor agricultural operations using different combinations of cogeneration, PV, and battery storage and a project to reduce the energy costs of a university by over one million US dollars every year. Customers can also include hospitals, data centers, warehouses and more. The three main values ​​of the solutions are the reduction of energy costs, the durability and reliability of the supply and the quality of electricity.

Verdant yesterday claimed in a press release that he has $ 50 million in planning and construction projects over the next nine months and a total pipeline of over half a billion dollars of potential projects.

Thanks to the partnership with ClearGen, the projects developed by Verdant will be owned by the finance company and will be operated and managed by the microgrid specialist. Customers will then be sold the energy produced by the microgrids under a long-term “energy services agreement”.

The key to bringing profitable on-site production using renewable and other clean technologies to our target market is to integrate our designs with robust operators and financiers, ”said Verdant co-founder Robert Babcock.

“This agreement is a quantum leap for the microgrid industry.”

