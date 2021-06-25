South West Business Council Announces Plans for New UK-China Innovation Center





The Earl of Devon and Sir Robin Teverson, the leader of the South West University Alliance, will join the mayor of Birmingham to present a joint research and innovation project in association with the commission responsible for one of China’s new smart cities.

Following the G7 in Cornwall and the construction of a new Spaceport, the South West Business Council is promoting the South West as an innovation powerhouse at the global tech forum.

The team leading the development of Nanjing Jiangbei New Area and Nanjing Jiangbei New Area, one of China’s 13 new technology hubs and free trade zones, will outline the plans of a new research center called ‘Nanjing Jiangbei New Area Sino-Young Innovation and Development Center’

In recent years, the Nanjing Jiangbei New Area Committee has worked with key players in the UK innovation space to develop new collaboration centers at national and regional levels.

The plan is being discussed at the ‘Nanjing Jiangbei New Area – UK Southwest Cooperation Forum’ during Nanjing Tech Week, a leading event to promote international innovative cooperation hosted by Nanjing City. The forum provides entrepreneurs from China and the UK a platform to brainstorm opportunities and ways to collaborate.

Nanjing now has a sisterhood with Birmingham, UK, and cities have long-term partnerships.

Birmingham Mayor Muhammad Afzal said:

“Recent chaotic years have forced our world to rethink engagement strategies. Events like this provide a path for innovation and technology to lead the way in building the future.

“The establishment of the ‘Centre of Innovation and Development in Zhongying, Gangbuk New District, Nanjing,’ will strengthen the opportunity for all of us to work together for the common good.”

Nanjing Jiangbei New Area is growing fast. In 2020, the new city has established 300 new technology enterprises in the region, 1,543 scientific SMEs registered, 7,906 invention patents requested, and 12 universities established.

Therefore, to spur growth between the two regions, which show strong technological developments, Nanjing Jiangbei New Area announced at the forum a collaboration with the South West Business Council, an economic partnership representing corporate interests across the UK. The insights of committee board members, including Tim Jones, Chairman, Charles Courtenay, Earl of Devon, and Senator and former MEP Lord Robin Teverson, highlight the developments taking place in the Southwest, making them strong partners for collaboration.

I am using Adblocker. Please apply by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk.

Why parents are more transparent about getting extra children

Emad Hazaea, who escaped from Yemen, was named FE Learner of the Year @

A Barking & Dagenham College (@barkingcollege) Design Student Leo

Discussion on business and educational cooperation will be held at the forum, and there are plans to establish a ‘Southwest Business Committee China Office’ within the Nanjing Jiangbei New District.

Tim Jones, President of the South West Business Council, said:

“It was difficult for the UK to leave the EU, but we are determined to develop global relations. So, this is an important step in that direction and a huge statement on the partnership work. We have strong academic links with Nanjing through the university. Now we want to turn this into a business activity so businesses big and small can work together towards the future.

“Technology is the future and it is a way to achieve growth. In our view, working with partnerships is key, but we need to take the next generation to a sustainable relationship with a growing economy like China.”

Charles Courtenay, Earl of Devon and director of the South West Business Council, said:

“Here in the South West of England there are a lot of high-tech companies. We can produce environmentally sustainable and healthy foods, both of which return carbon to the soil and produce an incredibly healthy and varied diet. Indeed, it is through the work of universities in the region that the Southwest has become a natural powerhouse.

“Therefore, we are proud to talk about our remarkable achievements in the field of environmental and agricultural sciences and to build a stronger and closer relationship with China in these important growth market segments.”

Senator and former MEP and director of the South West Business Council, Lord Robin Teverson, said:

“After the G7, the current focus is on the Southwest region. We are a growing and successful region in food, technology, tourism, environment and higher education. We will also be the beneficiaries of the UK government’s level-up process with increased investment in research and development.

“Internationally, regional connections are far more important than national connections. This allows for close collaboration between individuals, a joint program that is practical rather than theoretical, and small and medium-sized enterprises from both sides. This is an important initiative. We hope that our cultural and economic relationship continues to grow.”

David Underwood, associate member of Exeter College and director of the South West Business Council, says:

“This new opportunity will expand our collaboration and provide more opportunities to work together, reaching the wider social and business sphere both in Nanjing Jiangbei New and Southwest England.

“The Southwest Business Council brings together many businesses from the Southwest region, providing tremendous opportunities to engage with the people of Nanjing Jiangbei New and New District to develop capabilities and new technologies, which can be mutually beneficial for the future.”

Invited to the forum of the South West Business Council, Lisa Roberts, Vice-Chancellor and CEO of University of Exeter, Director of Russell Group, signs the Memorandum of Cooperation between Nanjing Jiangbei New Area and Innovation Center. South West University Alliance in the UK (1).

she says:

“University of Exeter is constantly looking for new ways to engage with partners around the world to build productive relationships to solve global challenges.

“We have researchers working with researchers from Nanjing University’s School of Earth Sciences and Engineering to develop an in-depth digital earth program. Exploring the Earth’s profound history will help geoscientists in both regions pinpoint the rate of climate change mechanisms. This is just one example of how Exeter and Nanjing researchers are already collaborating on the innovative strengths of both regions. And we know there is great potential for other areas of collaboration in the future.”

The South West University Alliance includes:

University of Bristol Cardiff University Plymouth University Falmouth University Plymouth College of Art and Design City College Plymouth, South Devon College Exeter University Cornwall College Group

You are now logging in using your Facebook credentials.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos