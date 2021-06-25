



Paul McCartney Keen Tire

Your desire to be in a dramatic Scottish landscape where the mist cannot even flow from the sea rests on at least an appreciation for Paul McCartney and Wings 1977 hit Mull of Kintyre. The Naff could be fake Scottish style, but the sentiment is that the pure, romantic Maccas are returned to their native countryside vaultholes. High Park cultivates a life-saving sanctuary in Beatlemania.

The Beatles’ last single, The Long and Winding Road, was inspired by the unknown route on the Kin Thai Peninsula and a coastal road through the waves of the Atlantic Ocean. The estate on the hill above Campbeltown is no longer visited but is owned by McCartney. A memorial garden and statue next to the local library commemorates Lindas, who died of cancer in 1998.

Kin Thai’s Merle.

Postcard-pretty Saddell Bay, home to Antony Gormley’s human-like sculpture oddly standing below the tideline today, you might be familiar with in the Mull of Kintyre video, where pipers in full robes march along the beach. (The cabin in the video is commonly mistaken for a McCartney home.) To the south is the Mull of Kintyre itself. Here is a headland on the peninsula where you can clearly see all the way to Northern Ireland, unless there is fog. Malcolm Jack

The Undertones DerryThe Undertones in 1980. Photo: Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Derry is Northern Ireland’s second city but claims to be the best band, The Undertones. Their effervescent optimism in trouble is the embodiment of the Derrys spirit. Sadly, Casbah, a flat-roofed bar at the junction of Bridge Street and Orchard Street, where they lived in 1977, was flattened to create the Foyleside shopping center. Band singer Feargal Sharkey once claimed that the bar was a plastered portable building covering the crater where the former pub was blown up.

The wall the band sat on for their debut album cover is in Bull park. The childhood home of guitarists John and Damian ONeill, 22 Beechwood Avenue was the backyard band HQ featured in the My Perfect Cousin video after demolition.

The Nerve Center opened on Magazine Street in 1990 and remains a major arts and performance space. Taking a walk around Creggan and the city walls, looking at Foyle, you can drink inspiration from Phil Coulters’ hymns about the beauty and pain of the city that I loved so much. Finally, the Free Derry Corner at the junction of Lecky Road and Fahan Street is a place where visitors to rock bands (but not local bands) pose for a wild pose. Eamonn Forde

Giggs Peckham

Talkin Da Hardest.

If you’re in Peckham, South London, cross the Willowbrook Bridge and start the walk at Burgess Park. Below that, Giggs filmed a video for his 2008 single Talkin Da Hardest, which is now considered the national anthem by a certain generation of British. From there, travel south to Peckham Rye (Gigs and BoBs Dont Go There video footage), then to Peckhams Market, where Giggss crew, SN1, once opened merchandise stores to satisfy local fans. As one writer for the Evening Standard reported in Peckham in 2012: Every two minutes, you see someone walking past wearing an SN1 hoodie, T-shirt or even PVC leggings with the word UUMMM on them! derrire UUMMM is a trademarked Giggs ad-lib.

hungry? Bring me some Molly Chicken. Nike filmed a commercial here in 2018. Showed runners complaining they had to go through Peckham at night, and before being cut into hooded men at the Chicken Shop (Giggs), asked: Much less risky than before, partly thanks to Giggs, whose collaborations with Brixton rappers Tempman and Sneakbo helped alleviate gang friction in the late 2000s. Peckham High Streets vintage shops and pop-up food trucks attract hipsters. Remember who the landlord is. Sam Davis

Aphex Twins CornwallCarn Marth, Cornwall. Photo: Laura Snapes

The town where Richard D James grew up, Lanner, hides its charm. If you go straight down the road to Redruth, it’s just a dough shop, license, bar. Away from the main attraction, you’ll find an area that grew up in Jamess over the years: Gwennap Pit is a natural amphitheater formed as a result of mine subsidence, praised by John Wesley, who often preached there. The most magnificent view from this side of the sky. You can see James and fellow local producer Luke Vibert chatting with John Peel on Channel 4’s Sounds of the Suburbs on Channel 4 in 1999, where James twists concentric circles into the shape of the Aphex logo in the 2018s T69 Collapse video. Cover of Collapse EP).

Richard D James, AKA Aphex Twin. Figure : Promotional image

Up the hill towards Redruth is Carn Marth, who inspired the title of the flickering prism track on the 1996 Richard D James album. As the highest point in the area, it offers magnificent views on a clear day and hides cartoon horn delights. One is two quarries dotted with mysterious holes on the cliff face (where the miners have tested their drills), and a natural amphitheater show staged by a local theater company. At the top, a great place for a wild swim, or a sincere apology for the powerful teenage flight Continuing on the north coast, head to Chapel Porth, the beach featured on the cover of Surfing on Sine Waves EP, and there’s a cafe where most things, including sausage sandwiches, come with a bit of clotted cream. Get the famous hedgehog ice cream: a scoop of vanilla, a scoop of clotted, rolled up with mashed hazelnuts.

If you’re avoiding the coronary arteries, take the long drive west to the two stunning Aphex spots. Just outside Marazion is the St Michaels Mount, an island of the immortal castle in Drukqs. And on the rugged toes of the country, Treen can find a building shaped like the title of Logan Rock Witch (Richard D James’ last song), a 65-ton block of granite balanced from a cliff. Naughty navy men dared to push it in 1824. If you’re feeling similarly brazen, take the vertigo-inducing steps down to Pedn Vounder nudist beach and double the disorientation as you listen to Aphex. laura snape

Cliff Richard crowds by fans at the Hulton Boys and Girls Exhibition at the Olympias Disc Theater in Cliff Richards Hertfordshire. Photo: Keystone/Getty Images

Hertfordshire’s leafy surroundings don’t seem like a crucible for the birth of British rock and roll, but a day trip can take you back on how Cliff Richard became Elvis in England. It starts at Hargreaves Close, Bury Green, Cheshunt. Ten-year-old Harry Webb moved to Parliament with his family in 1951, arriving in England from India three years ago. I went to the nearby Riversmead school (formerly Cheshunt Secondary Modern) and sang Quintones, my hobby Doo-Wop quintet. On one Saturday morning in May 1956, on the corner of Waltham Cross High Street and Park Lane, on the corner of Waltham Cross High Street and Park Lane, when 15-year-old Harry heard the Heartbreak Hotel ringing in a car outside a newsagent named Asplands, go to the scene of the Epiphany. Together with Elvis Presley, he decided to become a singer.

Visiting the former Regal cinema in Sterling Way, Edmonton (today’s Lidl), saw Bill Haley giving the UK’s first American rock and roll tour in 1957. It later wraps up on Burford Road in Hoddesdon, where Harry discovered his talent. In 1957, he played in the now demolished Five Horseshoes pub with his band, the Drifters (the embryonic Shadows). The following year Harry became Cliff and the rest is history. Ian Gitins

Pulps Sheffield Sheffield’s City Hall Ballroom. Photo: Dennis Gilbert-VIEW/Alamy

The Pulps official commemorative blue plaque is located outside the Reed Mill venue. However, an unofficial plaque was placed outside Plantology on Division Street by the Sensoria festival to mark where Jarvis Cocker left a Spider-Man impression to rescue the girl by falling from a window. The key to Cockers charm and the perfect starting point to explore Sheffield’s music history. In the City Hall Ballroom, which was once a pioneering venue for club nights Jive Turkey, you’ll find a dance floor lit up as in the Pulps Disco 2000 video. The room behind it gave birth to Meat Whistle, a theater and arts group that attracted future members of the Human League, Clock DVA and Heaven 17. Cabaret Voltaire had a drink at nearby Beehive after rehearsing at Western (Red Deer is a more modern option). Works studio, an industrial building that has been demolished since it captured the distinctive sound of Cabs with its first demo of the new order.

Disco 2000.

Enter Bear Tree Records and walk past the old Cole Brothers department store where Richard Hawley nods at Coles Corner. Kommune, near the food hall, is a boardwalk where Clash first performed. As shown by Arctic Monkeys’ Beneath the Boardwalk demo, below is now an e-sports bar, but you can hear the next wave of Sheffield talent at Delicious Clam, a nearby DIY venue. Daniel Dylan Ray

What’s your favorite British pop pilgrimage? Let us know in the comments below.

