UK Covid Demonstration Event Has Not Recorded Substantial Outbreak | corona virus





A new report found no real outbreaks in a pilot plan examining the impact of large-scale events on the transmission of COVID-19, and identified 28 linked infections in tens of thousands of participants.

An Event Research Program (ERP) commissioned by the Prime Minister in February confirmed 58,000 participants attending indoor and outdoor venues across the country, including Liverpool, Sheffield and London. ERP aims to assess whether it affects the safety and infection rate of large gatherings during a pandemic.

A delayed report of pilot data from the first nine people from phase 1 of ERP, which featured the FA Cup final, the Brit Awards and the World Snooker Championship in April and May, revealed 28 potentially linked positive cases of Covid-19.

Of these, 11 were identified as potentially infected at the event, and an additional 17 were potentially infected at or around the time of the event, according to a report released on Friday.

In the preface, ERP’s chief advisors, Nicholas Hytner and David Ross, said the report does not make definitive public health recommendations for resuming events at this stage.

They emphasized that the study was done at the low prevalence of the coronavirus, adding that future public health measures must adapt to the general level and pattern of the virus.

Reflecting input from scientific experts, the report said that mitigation measures such as face covering, ventilation, testing, social distancing, and food and beverage restrictions can be used to reduce and manage the risk of events.

The report observed that the level of risk varies from location to location, and outdoor spaces generally pose a lower risk than indoor spaces.

It has been emphasized that high-risk areas include areas with increased population density over longer periods of time, such as half-time for football matches, and areas with poor ventilation.

This high density increases pressure on pinch points such as toilets. The report also warned that large, unstructured gatherings indoors, where people mix up close, pose a higher risk.

It was found that compliance with social distancing and face mask wearing requirements was mostly high, with higher attendance rates, circulation areas and lower face coverings associated with exits.

The report noted that ERP will continue to collect evidence from further incidents in subsequent stages.

Culture Minister Oliver Dowden said: Our innovative, science-led event research program helps to better understand how transmission risks can be effectively mitigated at key events.

Results and learning will help event organizers plan for large audiences as they move on to Phase 4 of the roadmap.

