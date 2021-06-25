Assange’s fiancé urges Biden to release WikiLeaks founder to show US has changed





LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden must let Julian Assange free if he wants the United States to once again become the beacon of a free press and put Donald Trump’s legacy behind him, said the fiancé of the founder of WikiLeaks Reuters.

Washington has requested Assange’s extradition for his role in one of the biggest leaks of classified information, accusing him of putting lives in danger by posting vast treasures of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables.

He has now spent nine years in prison or self-incarceration in Britain, and Assange’s fiancee Stella Moris and the British judge overseeing the extradition request have warned he may not survive a process to send it across the Atlantic.

“If Biden is serious about breaking with Trump’s legacy, then he has to drop the case,” Moris told Reuters in an interview. “They cannot continue this lawsuit against Julian while saying they are defending global press freedom.”

When Barack Obama was president and Biden his vice president, the United States decided not to seek Assanges’ extradition on the grounds that what WikiLeaks did was similar to journalistic activities protected by the First Amendment of the United States. Constitution.

Weeks after taking office, Trump administration officials stepped up their public criticism of Assange and then filed a slew of criminal charges accusing him of participating in a hacking plot.

The US Department of Justice said in February that it plans to continue seeking Assange’s extradition to face piracy conspiracy charges. Read more

Moris said the couple plan to get married soon in Belmarsh High Security Prison where he is being held.

U.S. prosecutors and Western security officials view Assange as a reckless enemy of the state whose actions have threatened the lives of the agents named in the leaked documents.

Supporters present him as an anti-establishment hero who spoke out against the US’s misdeeds in Afghanistan and Iraq and say his prosecution is a politically motivated attack on journalism that gives oppressive regimes around the world a pass. .

Stella Moris, partner of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, holds a portrait during an interview with Reuters in London, Great Britain on June 24, 2021. Photo taken on June 24, 2021. REUTERS / Dylan Martinez

WikiLeaks rose to prominence when it released a 2010 US military video showing a 2007 Apache helicopter attack in Baghdad that killed a dozen people, including two Reuters news staff.

An extradition attempt was launched in 2019 after he was detained in London after taking refuge at the Ecuadorian embassy in the British capital for seven years to avoid being extradited to Sweden.

British judge Vanessa Baraitser said in January that although she accepted American legal arguments in the case, she said Assange’s mental health issues meant he risked suicide if extradited. , which led her to reject the request.

Moris, who has two young boys with Assange, who is of Australian origin, said the 49-year-old was very weak but was still fighting. She compared her treatment to how some journalists are treated in China and Saudi Arabia.

“I think there is no doubt that Julian would not survive extradition,” she said.

She argued that any strong democracy must adapt to internal dissent. “A superpower that has a free press is very different in nature from one that does not.”

She said she hoped the case would be viewed differently under a Biden administration, but declined to say whether her legal team had held talks with U.S. officials.

Despite that hope, she said the couple plan to get married soon in Belmarsh, once the paperwork is done, rather than wait to hear her fate.

She said Assange was recently given a huge lift when she was allowed to take their two sons to visit her, allowing her to touch her children for the first time in over a year.

“He was happy to see us, but he’s struggling,” she said. “He’s very low but he’s fighting. He’s hopeful that this will end soon.”

