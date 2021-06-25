Bank of Englands Andy Haldane warns of UK inflation risk | inflation





Inflation could far exceed expectations by the Bank of England, raising the possibility of a horrific surprise in the form of a sharp rate hike, according to chief economist Andy Haldane.

With US inflation reaching its highest level since 2008 of 4.2%, Haldane said UK inflation is likely to gradually catch up.

He said rising energy costs are already putting upward pressure on prices, and wages and inflation are likely to add to the bottleneck in labor supply as workers demand higher wages to close the workforce gap between employers and as wages and inflation play a leap game. .

Among the Bank’s nine-strong interest rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Haldane was the only one to vote at its June meeting to cut back on its quantitative easing plan.

Banks House’s view is that inflation will hit 3% this year and then retreat in 2022. However, while Haldane ignores the possibility of 1970s-style double-numerical inflation, the -bit becomes the high-water mark.

He told MoneyWeek magazine. He has an increased risk of not peaking and may see greater persistence and higher levels.

In the coming year, price pressures may build up rather than diminish.

He added that the results could be very surprising if the bank chooses to raise its benchmark interest rate more sharply than expected, from the low of 0.1% to keep inflation down.

Such a move will help savers, but make life more difficult for borrowers and businesses to invest money or buy property.

Haldane said a faster-than-expected economic recovery, along with bottlenecks in the supply of goods and labor due to Brexit and Covid-19, supported upward pressure on prices.

He said the economy made up every part of GDP [is] Back to roughly pre-Covid levels.

Brexit added something to this, and Covid added an extra amplifier with countries seeing examples of countries building greater resilience in their domestic supply chains behind international supply chains.

Haldane also commented on digital currencies that banks can launch on their own, but Bitcoin cannot be used as a substitute for cash.

The notion that Bitcoin can act as a means of payment is completely fantastic and should fill us with fear, he said, noting the lack of assets backing the currency.

He said that currencies should be based on something other than cryptographic codes and promises.

