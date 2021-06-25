What pandemic parenting can teach us about leadership





While there is no silver lining in the untold conflicts of the pandemic, as millions of working parents are ready for a return to work in the office, there are key lessons we can learn from. all retain with us on the direction of our teams and how we present ourselves. The authors present four ways not to lose the WFH’s hard-earned leadership lessons in parenting. First, use peer data to hone your quick decision-making skills. Second, learn to perform serial tasks (not multitasking). Third, manage a diverse team. Finally, trade perfectionism for compassion. None of us would ever choose to repeat the heartbreak of the pandemic. But it has taught invaluable leadership lessons that we should not overlook.

A Sanyins executive coach client recently made a flippant comment that revealed something staggering about parenting over the past year. A busy executive with three kids and an equally busy working spouse, she joked, who knew my kitchen would become my executive coach? When Sanyin asked her what she meant, she listed a litany of experiences around her kitchen table: keeping her kids creatively engaged in their school activities while planning a meal and while, having fun. across the room, his laptop was connected to a virtual machine. strategy session with his team. She reflects: What I had to learn last year to keep all my worlds integrated was a melting pot that I would never wish on anyone. I know I’ve had it better than a lot of working parents. But I have acquired new skills which will be very useful to me in the future.

As professionals who spend a lot of time coaching and advising busy executives, last year we had first-hand insight not only into the professional leadership of our clients, but also their leadership at home. For many of us, the two arenas have become almost indistinguishable. We found ourselves offering so much advice on creative ways to keep things on track at home as we coached leaders on their effectiveness and organizational strategies. Ultimately, the merging of these worlds created an intensified leadership accelerator that none of us expected. There is no silver lining in pandemic conflict, but as millions of parents are ready to return to the office, there are four key lessons we can all take away with us about leading our teams and the way we present ourselves.

Use peer data to hone your quick decision-making skills.

A leader Sanyin works with has three elementary-age children. When schools abruptly closed in March 2020, she (and 63 million other parents) had to move quickly to new arrangements. Since then, decisions like this have been demanded almost daily. And parents often had to take them on very short notice and with very little data, faced with the reality that decisions made in the moment can have important long-term implications.

Because more data on the situation was not always available, parents broadened their choice through peer data. Talking to other busy WFH parents and learning what they were doing and why helped them navigate the unknown.

Back in the office, many situations lack sufficient situational data and require a quick response. Some leaders are crippled by limited information or rely heavily on personal intuition or excessive consensus building. Leverage your peer data research experience by asking other leaders what they’ve done in similar situations. Expand your network of executive peers inside and outside your organization who can serve as thought partners and providers of perspectives to strengthen and accelerate your existing decision-making process.

Learn how to perform serial tasks.

Parents were forced to wear several hats simultaneously. Often outnumbered by their various responsibilities and the number of children in their care, they could easily feel overwhelmed. Switching from one frustrated child to another while keeping Zoom meetings in the background often left parents exhausted and children feeling neglected. While we’ve known for years that multitasking is unhealthy for our brains and is rarely productive, the pandemic has definitely proven it.

A leader Ron works with learned the Pomodoro technique, a form of interval training for the brain. The technique is simple: work in hyper-productive, low-disturbance 20-minute bursts. Very rarely, parents could find an uninterrupted hour in the workday to devote to a task or a child, but as this leader reflected, 20 minutes generally seemed manageable. I could have a kid wait or make a Zoom call during my kids’ virtual gym class. Concentrating for 20 minutes at a time has become my goal. Usually I was able to meet him.

For executives who still work in hybrid environments, the demands of switching between tasks and video screens may not diminish. Rather than resorting to the unproductive and exhausting shortcomings of texting and emailing during meetings, turning off the camera so you can fold laundry or lunch during a corporate exam, or order groceries while supplementing your monthly finances, shorten your time in bursts that allow your brain to focus on one thing for uninterrupted flourishing. It will be infinitely more productive than a day of random multitasking.

Manage a diverse team.

Parents with more than one child have been forced to quickly learn that you can’t raise everyone the same. They were awarded front row spots for various learning styles, motivations, and their children’s responses to feedback. In order for things to work, they had to adapt to the needs of each child while keeping in mind the larger cohesion of the family unit. Paying attention to the emotional and learning needs of each child while preserving larger family relationships was an art learned on the fly.

As leaders, perpetually juggled the needs of the team with those of its individual members. Balancing common team goals and commitments while accommodating the unique needs, strengths and learning gaps of individuals allows each person to shine while ensuring that the team as a whole remains paramount . When you see your team in a new light in the office, remember that their members have grown and changed over the past 18 months. Take the time to learn who they have become and how you can best support them now. And question all of the leadership approaches you thought you might have worked in the past, switching to more nuanced methods to maximize individual needs while keeping your entire team.

Trade perfectionism for compassion.

For many high performing leaders determined to get the best results, the pandemic was a crash course in answering the question: what really counts as good? One leader Sanyin works with remarked that some days were better than others. Success meant attending all of my meetings, getting the kids to do their homework, and having the lawn mowed. Other days getting out of bed was a heroic feat. Learning to have more reasonable and malleable standards was a big change for him. He said,

It’s not that I’ve lowered my standards that I still want to achieve for gold. But now I understand that there are trade-offs to consider on the way to gold. Sometimes my kids needed more help than I thought I would give them. Sometimes I was so exhausted that I would stare at a screen for an hour in a Zoom meeting and couldn’t tell you what we had been discussing. I now have a lot more empathy for the busy life that everyone on my team leads. And I’m more compassionate with myself when I don’t live up to my own standards.

Obviously, this leader has learned to think about his limits in a new way. If your perfectionism gets the better of you, ask yourself: Why am I trying to operate outside of these limits? Why am I confusing success with exceeding my limits? Eliminating part of the work-life line has forced many of us to be more honest about what we can and cannot do. Consider the impact on those you lead if you were to be more empathetic, giving yourself and them permission to say what you need and to do your best while honestly acknowledging your limitations.

We say to our children, do your best. As leaders, are we showing the same through ourselves and those we lead? It doesn’t mean to ignore when someone hasn’t done their best; people need honest feedback to get better. But sometimes the best should be contextualized within a larger set of circumstances. And the best will rarely mean perfect for us or those we lead. How liberating would it be to accept this fact?

As you prepare to return to the office, reflect on these tumultuous 18 months and ask yourself: What have I learned or improved upon that I didn’t expect? How can these lessons benefit those I lead? None of us would choose to repeat the heartbreak of the pandemic. But it has taught invaluable leadership lessons that we should not leave behind. Consider opening your first in-person team meeting with, so I have reflected on my leadership and what the pandemic has taught me. Here is what I learned and how I hope to guide you better. We promise you will have the most attentive audience ever.

