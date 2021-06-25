



Britain’s two largest tobacco companies have failed to convince the High Court to file a lawsuit claiming responsibility for Malawi farmhouse exploitation and child labor.

British American Tobacco and Imperial Tobacco deny these claims. They argued that the Malawi family could not prove that the tobacco they cultivated eventually got into tobacco.

Farmers’ lawyers have repeatedly asked the company for evidence that they did not buy cigarettes from customers, but said the documents were not disclosed.

In the High Court, Judge Martin Spencer said the company’s application to dismiss the case was misleading. The judge said lawyers for farmers do not have to provide evidence when legal action begins, only when a full trial is reached.

The incident follows the announcement of a Guardian survey in June 2018 that revealed the plight of children who have to work in the fields.

Leigh Day’s lawyers allege that families are being trafficked from southern Malawi to northern tobacco-growing regions. Once you get there, they say you have to build a house in the branch and work in the fields all week. They receive a small portion of the corn every day, and borrow money until the end of the harvest season to get the harvest.

Loans and agricultural expenses are deducted, and some become debt, lawyers say. Families do not have the money to hire labor, so the whole family, including children up to three years old, works.

Lawyers argue that the working conditions violate the definitions of forced labor, illegal forced labor and exploitation under Malawi law. They also said they violated British modern slavery law, Article 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights, and the International Labor Organization’s definition of forced labor. They say the company was unreasonably unfair.

In their literature, companies claim to be able to track where tobacco is coming from to the farm level and monitor the condition of the farm.

However, in his judgment, the judge referred to a letter in which he admitted that BAT did not mean that traceability down to the farm level did not actually mean that tobacco could be traced to individual farmers working in separate fields.

Martyn Day, Senior Partner at Leigh Day, said: BAT and Imperial earn millions of pounds each year, and their customers believe that much of this revenue depends on the dire conditions that exist in their supply chains. Grow tobacco and pay some money to do so.

It is not surprising that BAT and the Imperial have tried to make very serious claims against these which have been scrapped by the courts. We are pleased that the courts have agreed that there are cases in which the clients can claim.

Leigh Day’s partner Oliver Holland said: Multinational corporations confirm once again that information provided by corporate data on human rights and environmental issues is misleading and not true. This is the information shareholders see when they decide to invest in these companies. Such cases are necessary to expose these untruths.

We now hope these allegations can go to trial so that customers can get justice and end the slavery conditions under which customers are forced to grow tobacco.

A spokesperson for Imperial said he could not comment further other than to reiterate that we will continue to defend the allegations as the lawsuit is ongoing.

BAT said it has a long-standing commitment to respect the human rights of our employees, the people we work with and the communities in which we operate. We will continue to defend the allegations strongly and cannot provide any further comments while this case continues.

