Cubans risk everything to enter the United States





A team of Cuban officials met the migrants at a deserted and crumbling jetty about 86 kilometers west of Havana. The migrants left the cutter in plastic coveralls and face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, carrying their belongings in black trash bags.

A woman hugged her eight-month-old daughter, who she took with her on this dangerous and illegal journey. The migrants’ temperatures were taken and officials told them they would spend the next two weeks in a Cuban government isolation center as a precaution in the event of a pandemic.

As the migrants were taken to the isolation center, the coast guard left Cuban waters. Soon another like him will likely return with more potential migrants.

The United States and Cuba face the largest number of Cuban migrants to leave the island by boat since 2017, when then-President Obama, in the dying days of his presidency, abolished the “wet feet,” policy. dry feet ”which allowed Cubans who reached the United States to stay in the country.

In fiscal year 2021, the US Coast Guard reported banning nearly 500 Cubans at sea. During the same period, the US Miami Area Border Patrol told CNN it apprehended 124 Cuban migrants.

In fiscal 2019, the Coast Guard banned 313 Cuban migrants and in 2018, only 259.

While the increase is far less than the herringbone crisis of the 1990s, when thousands of Cubans took to sea, or the Mariel Boatlift exodus, more and more Cubans are now attempting the dangerous journey across the country. Straits of Florida.

The island’s communist-run economy has been hit by both the pandemic and increased US sanctions. The rise in illegal migration also comes as US-Cuban relations are at their lowest in years. The Trump administration has adopted some of the toughest economic measures against Cuba in decades, and so far the Biden administration seems reluctant to lift them.

“Despite the decline in relations, the US coast guard and border guards maintain a stable and functional cooperation,” said Yoandry Castro Fernandez, commander of the Cuban border guards, who participated in the handing over of the migrants.

Many Cubans attempt to make the 90-mile journey in fragile jerry-rigged boats known as “rsticos”.

“They really don’t meet boating standards,” Castro said. “They put people’s lives in danger, they have too many people on board. Then there are people who traffic with fast boats and they also overload those boats to make more money.”

US and Cuban officials say human traffickers charge $ 10,000 per person to smuggle Cuban migrants in crowded speedboats off the island. Those who don’t have relatives in Florida to pay the exorbitant smuggler fees sometimes sell everything they own.

Online advertisements in Cuba began to appear, offering houses “with everything inside”.

As Cubans grapple with months of lockdown, long queues for food, virtually no tourism, and cut off from family remittances from the United States, many have decided they simply don’t have nothing to lose.

In June, four Cuban migrants aboard a raft were rescued by Mexican fishermen after nine days at sea as ocean currents carried them from the United States to the Yucatn Peninsula.

In May, the US Coast Guard recovered eight Cubans from the water and two bodies after their boat capsized near Key West. After air and sea searches of an area of ​​approximately 8,864 square miles for more than 123 hours, the Coast Guard called off the search for 10 other missing persons, who were never found.

In April, the Coast Guard found two Cubans in the Strait of Florida trying to reach the United States aboard three paddleboards they had strapped together.

In March, at least five Cubans died after an alleged smuggler’s boat carrying nearly 20 people capsized as it left the island.

Yuliet, from the seaside town of Caibarin, Cuba, where the locals all seem to know each other, told CNN his brother Pedro Angel was aboard that boat and his body was never found.

“What we want is to know. To have news, no matter how hard it is, but at least to know what happened to him,” she said. “Let them at least find his body.”

Cordes said his brother had hoped to go to the United States to find work and reunite with family members there.

But, for Cubans, traveling legally to the United States has become more complicated, if not completely impossible.

In 2017, the U.S. Embassy in Havana suspended visa services to Cuba following a series of mysterious health incidents involving U.S. diplomats. Cubans are now required to travel to third countries to apply for a visa to visit or emigrate to the United States. In the aftermath of the pandemic, applying for a US visa became even more of an odyssey after Cuba cut back on international flights and many countries in the region were stranded.

According to US government figures, more than 100,000 Cubans have not been able to obtain their visas to travel to the United States since September 2017, when visa services were first suspended.

The Biden administration is reviewing changes to Cuban policy made by President Trump, but also said improving relations with Havana was not an immediate priority.

Asked by Univision in June about the increase in the number of Cubans leaving the island by boat, Vice President Kamala Harris said: “Part of the challenge our administration faced is that under the previous administration there has had four years of deterioration in our immigration system And so, we are in the process of rebuilding it … We are still committed to being a refuge for those fleeing evil. “

But Cuban officials told CNN that in their limited communications with U.S. officials, the Biden administration has expressed concern about the potential for a new chevron crisis.

“They recognized that they were seeing the numbers, they recognized that it was a problem. We told them that but that’s it,” said Carlos Fernndez de Cosso, director general of American affairs at the Cuban Ministry of Affairs. foreigners.

Amid the freeze on relations, Cossio said the United States and Cuba have not met to discuss migration for nearly three years.

“The trend is there,” he said. “The hardships Cuba has today haven’t been faced with for over a decade. So the recipe is there for uncontrolled migration across the ocean. Something we want to avoid, something we think we can. to avoid.”

