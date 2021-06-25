UK health best caught in hug breaking COVID rules | Boris Johnson News





The UK was caught in a political scandal on Friday when tabloid newspapers published images of health chief Matt Hancock kissing an aide who violated social distancing rules.

Photos published on the front page of The Sun newspaper showed Hancock flaunting COVID-19 social distancing guidelines last month to kiss a friend who was hired for a taxpayer aid role in his office.

This photo was taken on May 6th, 11 days before lockdown rules were relaxed to allow hugs and other physical contact with people outside the home.

As the story went viral on social media, Health Minister Hancock, a married 42-year-old father, said he had disappointed people with his actions and was very sorry.

I acknowledge that I have violated social distancing guidelines in these circumstances. I continue to work to rid the country of this epidemic, and I would be grateful for the privacy of my family on this personal matter.

Spokesperson Boris Johnson later said the British Prime Minister accepted Hancocks’ apology and considered the matter closed.

A spokesperson asked if Johnson was completely certain about Hancock, which has been controversial in recent months.

The spokesperson also said that Hancox’s appointment was made in the usual way and followed the correct process.

Daily newspaper Hancock owned by Rupert Murdoch said he met an aide at Oxford University in the early 2000s. She is registered on the website of the Ministry of Health as a non-executive director.

Hancock has previously mentioned breaking the rules of physical distance for relationships.

Last year, he said it was right for a government scientist to resign after meeting a partner and breaking COVID-19 rules.

The opposition Labor Party urged the prime minister to fire Hancock.

If Matt Hancock had a secret relationship with an adviser he personally held in a taxpayer support role, it would be a blatant abuse of power and a clear conflict of interest, Labor Chairman Anneliese Dodds said.

The complaint against Matt Hancock includes charges of wasting taxpayer money, exposing a nursing home, and violating his current COVID rules.

Hancock in scandal

Hancock has been at the forefront of the government’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and has often appeared on television, urging the public to follow strict rules and defend themselves from criticism.

His critics denounced his handling of the government’s response to the pandemic as slow at some points and a shotgun at others.

In recent months he has been embroiled in several scandals.

Last week, a private WhatsApp exchange emerged that seemed to describe Johnson as hopeless for his failure to step up his mass testing efforts in March.

Johnson also appears to blame the health minister for Britain’s difficulty in securing ventilators for COVID-19 patients in the early stages of the crisis.

Back in February, Hancock was found guilty of illegal activities without disclosing the details of the contract signed during the pandemic.

He is facing questions across his ownership of shares in a family company he signed a COVID-related contract in his ministry last year.

The health secretary has also been repeatedly criticized for failing to adequately protect nursing homes from the spread of the virus.

And in early 2020, in the first wave, he was accused of failing to procure enough personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers.

The UK, one of the countries most hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, has recorded more than 128,000 coronavirus deaths.

Although successful mass vaccination has led to a sharp drop in mortality in recent months, the emergence of a strain of the delta coronavirus first discovered in India has once again led to a sharp rise in the number of cases, sparking warnings that a third wave is now underway.

Concerns about the highly contagious Delta strain have left Johnson completely delaying the lifting of virus restrictions planned in the UK earlier this month.

