Celebrity Cruises will be the first cruise line to resume cruises in the United States





The Celebrity Edge is set to leave Fort Lauderdale, Fla. On Saturday, becoming the first major cruise ship to restart operations from a U.S. port since the pandemic virtually hampered the industry over a year ago. .

The ship will sail at 35% of its capacity, with at least 95% of passengers and all crew fully vaccinated, its owner, Celebrity Cruises, said in a statement. Vaccines are not required for the cruise due to a new Florida state law prohibiting companies from requiring proof of vaccination, but unvaccinated guests will face more stringent coronavirus protocols.

All passengers over the age of 16 who do not show proof of vaccination will be required to wear masks on board and undergo a series of antigen tests during the cruise for an additional charge. (Testing for vaccinated guests will be free.)

We have definitely found that cruise lines prefer to be vaccinated and share that information with us, said Susan Lomax, associate vice president of global public relations at Celebrity Cruises.

Shipping is a major milestone for the global $ 150 billion cruise industry, which has been decimated by the pandemic and has spent months in a battle with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over its demands for a safe recovery. cruise safety.

Earlier this month, Celebrity Cruises tested its Covid protocols on a seven-day Caribbean cruise, the line’s first international cruise with U.S. passengers. All adult passengers and crew were fully vaccinated and they were not required to wear masks or socially distance themselves while sailing.

Halfway through the cruise and after two shore excursions to the islands of Barbados and Aruba, a vaccinated couple tested positive for the virus and were immediately placed in isolation. The other passengers who had come into contact with them had to quarantine themselves and get tested.

Before the ship reached its final destination, all passengers on board were tested and no further positive cases were identified. Celebrity said the handling of the incident has shown that the company’s antivirus protocols are working to prevent the virus from spreading.

Other major companies, including Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean, are preparing to resume operations in the United States in July. As of July 18, cruise ships departing and arriving in Florida will not be required to follow CDC guidelines, after a judge ruled last week that the order was based on outdated data and did not hold account for the prevalence of effective vaccines.

